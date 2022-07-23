A Montrose man is accused of sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl, who, police said, later texted a relative to ask if it was OK for a man “to use sex as a punishment.”
Donald Riley, 29, is charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and with sexual assault on a child, according to Montrose Combined Court records. He remained in custody Thursday, according to jail records. He is next due in court Aug. 4.
According to an arrest affidavit, on July 7, the child’s guardian told police she had received a message from the girl. When she asked further about it, the child alleged Riley had sexually assaulted her. Rile reportedly told the woman he hadn’t assaulted the child, but had instead punished her after catching her doing something she was prohibited from doing.
When Officer Joseph Adkin spoke to the girl privately, she said Riley had sexually assaulted her after telling her he was going to punish her for a joke she and another child had made about a serious issue. The girl said she had told Riley to stop, but he allegedly slammed her head into the pillow.
When Adkin asked why Riley would want to punish her, she said she had been warned that if she engaged in the prohibited conduct “this would happen,” however, she thought he was kidding. After the alleged assault, the girl “sat in the shower and cried,” Adkin said in Riley’s arrest affidavit. The child also denied the conduct for which Riley was allegedly punishing her.
When interviewed, Riley admitted to spanking the girl, but denied sexually assaulting her, per the affidavit. He later told Adkin he knew that the child was being forensically examined for sexual assault, but emphatically said the results would be negative and that the only way his DNA would be present is if she had found semen on his unwashed clothing, the officer wrote in the document.
Detective Mark Trimble collected Riley’s clothing.
As Trimble continued questioning Riley, Riley allegedly said he and the girl had consensual sex. It is not legally possible to have consensual sex with a child the age of the girl and Riley was arrested after his alleged admission.
