A Montrose man is accused of sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl, who, police said, later texted a relative to ask if it was OK for a man “to use sex as a punishment.”

Donald Riley, 29, is charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and with sexual assault on a child, according to Montrose Combined Court records. He remained in custody Thursday, according to jail records. He is next due in court Aug. 4.



