Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking the person responsible for shooting and critically injuring an Eckert man early Tuesday.
Few details were available Tuesday evening; investigators had spent most of the day at the scene and a summary of their reports to Sheriff Mark Taylor was pending.
At last report, the DCSO did not have a suspect description available.
Taylor said that at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman in a home in the area of Oak Creek Road called authorities to report the shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and paramedics found a man who had apparently been shot in the neck.
He was rushed first to the Delta County Memorial Hospital, then was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Taylor said he was in critical condition.
“If the public hears anything about who may have shot this individual, they should call Delta County Dispatch or Crime Stoppers,” Taylor said. “Any information could be valuable information.
Delta dispatch can be reached at 970-874-2015. Delta County Crime Stoppers’ number is 970-874-8810.
