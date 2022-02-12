Police allege a man assisting at a home-based daycare sexually assaulted one of the children there.
James Carpenter, 62, was arrested Feb. 4 on suspicion of sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and misdemeanor child abuse.
Formal charges are pending. Carpenter, who is free on a $60,000 bond, is due in court Feb. 24.
“At this time, I am not aware of any formal charges filed by the district attorney,” defense attorney Douglas Cohen said.
“Even if charges are filed, I ask that no one jump to conclusions. Mr. Carpenter is presumed innocent. This is a right shared and protected by all citizens of our great state and country. It is also a right that is the bedrock of our nation’s justice system.”
The Montrose Police Department began investigating after a woman alleged that her young daughter had disclosed abuse. According to Carpenter’s arrest affidavit, the woman told police she was getting her daughter dressed on Jan. 14, when the girl remarked that “Jim” was going to love the design on her underwear. When questioned further, the child disclosed being touched inappropriately.
The girl had been attending Ladybugs Daycare for a few years. Carpenter had been helping out there after losing his job during the pandemic, Officer Russell Maranto said in the affidavit.
After the report was made, the young girl told a forensic interviewer that Carpenter regularly spanked the children at the facility and that she had been spanked the day before.
The child’s mother later told police she wasn’t aware of physical discipline and that she hadn’t given Carter permission to administer any.
An ex-employee interviewed after that said physical discipline was only administered with parental permission and, during her own interview, the daycare owner said there was no physical discipline there.
The woman appeared to be unaware of the nature of the allegations against Carpener and “outright denied” what had been described, the officer said.
The child also alleged Carpenter had kissed her “butt” directly on the skin “because she ‘hurted so bad,’” Maranto wrote. When provided with a diagram, the girl marked her breasts and genitals as places she was kissed and then said she hurt because she had been spanked so hard. Carpenter told her not to talk to anyone, the affidavit also alleges.
Maranto contacted the Montrose County Department of Health and Human Services, which initiated its own investigation of the daycare.
The Colorado Department of Human Services confirmed Ladybugs has an open license for a large family child care home. The provider notified the licensing specialist that it is temporarily closed due to the county and law enforcement investigation, a CDHS spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Further daycare records have been requested from the state but were not immediately available.
Carpenter’s arrest affidavit states that when Maranto interviewed other parents whose children go to the daycare, he was told “it was not unheard of for James to kiss children,” and one of the parents reported he had kissed a child on the cheeks and mouth.
During her interview, the former daycare employee reported Carpenter engaged in behaviors such as kissing and holding children; she noted he “had a tendency to treat boys and girls differently at Ladybugs daycare,” Maranto relayed. The ex-staffer also said Carpenter tended to give girls who looked a certain way more attention. Although she thought he gave three children more attention than others, she didn’t think it rose to the level of something that should be reported.
“(Employee) stated James would regularly kiss children on the mouth and often set them in his lap, both behaviors she felt were improper, but again stated that she had not felt they needed to be reported,” the officer wrote.
This worker left the daycare in November and said that to her knowledge, no replacement was hired, which would have left Carpenter as the only assistant.
Per the affidavit, Ladybugs’ owner told Maranto that sometimes Carpenter would be left alone with the children for short times when she herself had appointments.
Carpenter would sometimes kiss small injuries and spots on kids’ faces, and would only “flick” them on the head if they weren’t listening, the woman said.
Carpenter reportedly told Maranto that he would occasionally kiss kids on the forehead; he denied using physical discipline or kissing any injuries. After the assistant left in November, Carpenter said had only been alone with the children once, although he couldn’t recall when that was.
Maranto said Carpenter could not recall specific incidents, but that he believed Carpenter at various point tried to refocus the conversation.
“James would often claim ignorance when asked questions about his interactions with children, stating he often left the disciplinary aspect of child care in (owner’s) hands and that certain aspects of supervision, to include supervising children changing into swimsuits was ‘not his job,’” Maranto wrote.
Carpenter reportedly said he would only help children change if they had a bathroom accident, but couldn’t recall the last time that had happened.
“When confronted with the information others had provided regarding his behaviors, James offered no explanation,” the officer said.
