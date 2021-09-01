A man’s alleged threats against a judge, a probation officer and members of law enforcement resulted in his arrest Wednesday morning.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office detained Carlos Bermudez at his job near Olathe on a Montrose Police Department warrant alleging retaliation against a judge, harassment, violation of a protection order, violation of bond conditions, obstruction and menacing.
Formal charges are pending. A court date and attorney information were not immediately available.
Police launched an investigation after a counselor reported Bermudez made threats she deemed credible, leaving her with no choice but to inform the probation division and police, MPD Sgt. Michelle Berry said.
Bermudez allegedly said he was going to kill the judge who had issued an order barring him from contact with his child, and that he would get a rifle and kill all law enforcement officers he came into contact with. Berry also said the suspect made a reference to a specific day that he was to appear before that judge.
“She did fear he would follow through,” Berry said.
An investigation pointed police and deputies to where Bermudez worked, a location off David Road. Although deputies arrested him without incident, Bermudez allegedly made “homicidal statements.”
Berry also said that Wednesday was not the first time police have contacted Bermudez, although the last encounter, in August, was resolved by bringing in mental health services.
“This one we just felt had progressed to the point there were real public safety concerns,” Berry said.
