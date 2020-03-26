Man dies in Townsend rollover

A truck accelerating down Townsend Avenue early Wednesday evening struck a small landscaping ditch and flipped over; the crash killed the driver, who was later identified as Donald James Grosheim, 48, of Montrose.
The cause and manner of death are pending.
Police said his was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which led to lane closures on South Townsend Avenue at about 5 p.m.
The Montrose Police Department, assisted by the Colorado State Patrol, later determined the truck had been west on Odelle Road and turned onto Townsend while sharply accelerating. The truck continued to accelerate before the driver lost control in the 2600 block of South Townsend Avenue, struck a ditch and rolled. Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said it appeared as though the vehicle maintained a rapid rate of acceleration all the way through the crash, but any contributing factors are unknown.
Police and Montrose Fire Protection District paramedics responded, but Grosheim was dead at the scene.
“This is a tragic situation. We never expect to have to go to calls like this and, for the family members of those who fall victim, we definitely extend our condolences,” Smith said.
He thanked the fire district, CSP and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for those agencies’ assistance in the response and crash investigation, as well as the passersby who assisted.
Smith also reminded people to have care when driving, in light of both Wednesday’s fatality and a crash last week that killed a bicyclist and led to the arrest of the driver who allegedly hit him.
“This is the second traffic fatality we’ve had recently. Just like before, the police department wants to stress that everyone practice extreme caution when out and about, regardless the time of day or conditions,” Smith said.
“These kinds of crashes are a tragedy, but they can be avoided if we are exercising due care and regard as we’re driving.”
