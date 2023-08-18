Over the objections of officers — but because of progress in turning his life around — a Montrose man received probation for menacing construction workers in 2021, as well as for second- and third-degree assault in two other cases.
The 2021 case initially brought allegations of assault on a peace officer, burglary and other offenses; however, Rodarte ultimately pleaded guilty to felony menacing. Rodarte had been accused of roving through a Stoney Creek Lane neighborhood with a gun and going uninvited into a home construction site, where he pointed the weapon at four workers.
He was detained after a foot chase when police officers saw him on a residential street with what they thought was a rifle. At sentencing Wednesday, however, Rodarte’s attorney said it was a crowbar.
Some of those officers spoke out against Rodarte’s plea agreement, which called for four years of probation. “I don’t believe that’s adequate,” Montrose Police Officer Brett Suppes said, saying Rodarte’s conduct put people at risk. “This plea agreement does not satisfy me as a victim.”
Although Rodarte has made significant personal progress, including in business, he needs to be held accountable, the officer said.
On Nov. 5, 2021, Rodarte had engaged in conduct that caused his family to fear for his safety and to contact police. Rodarte that same day had reportedly called 911 to say a woman was being held against her will in a motel room; police determined that did not happen. Officers later contacted Rodarte on South Townsend Avenue; at the time, a check only revealed a parole warrant, but because of COVID restrictions at the jail, he could not be arrested, Officer Benedict Wiley said on Wednesday.
He characterized what happened later as “a standoff with firearms” in a residential neighborhood. “Mr. Rodarte represented, and continues to represent, a public safety risk,” said Wiley.
“This is clearly an absolutely necessary felony menacing conviction,” Deputy District Attorney John Mitchel said, in explaining the plea deal.
The affidavit shows Rodarte was in an altered mental status, Mitchel said, and he needed to determine a resolution that would address both that and drug use.
“That’s the reason for this agreement,” Mitchel said. “It is, in my view, worth a try.”
Public defender Kori Zapletal detailed the amount of work Rodarte has done in getting into recovery. He did not point a weapon at officers, she said, and although he did leave his sober living house, it was because of a “robbery” there that made him feel unsafe, she said. (Rodarte later said someone had taken his money and the home did nothing about it when he reported it.)
Rodarte is part of a business that is run by people in recovery, and he’s been taking on the issues that led him to offend, Zapletal said.
A sentence other than probation would “uproot” his progress and positive steps, as well as harm the community in the long run, she added.
“He has been incredibly supportive of my sobriety,” Rodarte’s girlfriend told the court.
“I don’t want to make excuses,” Rodarte said, also apologizing to the officers. “I think people should be judged by their character, not their reputation. … I know my past. I’ve made my bed and slept in it.”
Rodarte said he wants to move forward in life. “It’s tough, but it’s not tougher than looking at somebody and saying ‘I’ve failed again.’” he said.
District Judge Mary Deganhart noted Rodarte does well for a time, and then things fall apart. “The facts of all these cases were very alarming,” she said, but she also agreed mental issues and drugs drove the conduct. Although she said she did not want to diminish what happened to the officers, she also said Rodarte is actively working on structure and stability. If he goes to prison, it would not be for long and he would come back without the supports and opportunities he has now, the judge said.
“I think we’d probably be back in the same place,” said Deganhart.
Rodarte then was sentenced to four years of probation in all three cases, to run concurrently, with 375 days of credit for pre-sentence confinement. His second-degree assault sentence is a deferred judgment and he will not stand convicted of that offense if he succeeds at probation.
Rodarte must obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and treatments as recommended, and stay at least two years at his sober living house.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
