An Olathe man was shot and killed Monday morning during an encounter with a dog-walker.
Jonas Najar Jr., 41, was found dead on O74 Road after the alleged shooter called 911 from his home. The official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy; sheriff’s reports indicate Najar was shot in the head.
Mark G. Miller, 64, told investigators he was assaulted, according to his arrest affidavit. He was jailed Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, but on Tuesday, posted a $75,000 bond (modified from $150,000) and was released. Formal charges are due Sept. 29.
Miller’s call shortly after 9 a.m. Monday brought deputies to the 14000 block of O74 Road. According to the arrest affidavit, Miller told dispatch a man was shot and that he had to leave in order to find cell reception; however, he wouldn’t answer questions “so as not to ‘muddy the waters.’ Later call comments indicated Mark stated he was assaulted and then someone was shot,” Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. of Investigation Charles Searcy wrote.
Another man called dispatch too, reporting that as he drove down the road, he saw a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol were first to arrive and render aid, but could not revive Najar.
Investigators worked with Miller’s son to get him to come back to the scene and then to go to the MCSO.
Miller’s son reported his mother had called “in a panic” to report that, as Miller walked his dog along O74 Road, a man pulled up in a truck (later revealed to be a Jeep). Investigators were told it appeared as though the driver was “high,” and also that Miller told his son the man had jumped out of his truck and started assaulting him. Miller then allegedly shot the man.
Miller’s son said they were all headed back to the scene. It was determined Miller had gone home.
Miller did not return the first two calls made; his son reached him and informed him investigators wanted him to come to the end of the driveway to speak to them. When told deputies wanted him to come out, rather than walk onto his property, Miller and his wife walked out to see them and then were to the MCSO for questioning.
Miller is the only suspect in the shooting.
Miller invoked his right to remain silent, but hinted that there was evidence in an outbuilding, with a key to that building located in a shed. He told investigators to look in the filing cabinet, according to the affidavit.
Later, with a search warrant, the MCSO located the cabinet and a 9mm inside. At the scene, investigators also found a spent shell casing near Najar’s vehicle. “It was clear that it was a 9 mm spent casing,” Searcy wrote in the affidavit.
They also located an iPad, which Miller’s wife had told them Miller would use to check the security camera footage on their property. One of the cameras was positioned near the outbuilding, the affidavit noted.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone