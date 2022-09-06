Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

An Olathe man was shot and killed Monday morning during an encounter with a dog-walker.

Jonas Najar Jr., 41, was found dead on O74 Road after the alleged shooter called 911 from his home. The official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy; sheriff’s reports indicate Najar was shot in the head.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?