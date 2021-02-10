Courts gavel

A Montrose physician has been charged with drug offenses for allegedly dispensing Adderall outside the course of his professional practice.

 (Metro Creative)

A Montrose man has been charged formally with attempted sexual assault – overcome victim’s will, and third-degree assault, court records show.

Jeffrey A. Salazar was arrested in January at an RV park after a security guard heard a woman screaming for help, raced to her trailer and intervened, holding a man he found there at gunpoint after a brief struggle.

Police allege Salazar, who knew the woman, was that man and that he had attempted to sexually assault her after she turned down further contact following a kiss. The woman sustained scrapes and facial swelling, police said.

Salazar is due again in court March 4, when he can request a preliminary hearing to be set to weigh probable cause.

Tags

Load comments