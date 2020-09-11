A Montrose man accused of abusing a girl as she slept has been charged formally with sexual assault on a child, a class-4 felony.

Alfonso Gonzalez-Guerrero was arrested on a warrant in August. Montrose County Sheriff’s Office investigators said he was a guest at a home in the county, who stayed overnight on Aug. 15, after having drinks there.

Early Aug. 16, a child who was also at the home told her parents she had wakened to find Gonzalez-Guerrero pulling her clothing up and touching her, an arrest affidavit says. The child also reported he had a cell phone, with a “continuously” illuminated flash.

Gonzalez-Guerrero is due again in court Sept. 24.

