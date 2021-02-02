The identity of the man found dead in a Montrose home Sunday — after police outside heard a single gunshot — is pending notification of next of kin.
The man was found dead inside a home on Dubonnet Court Sunday morning, during a police response.
According to initial reports, a woman contacted the Montrose Police Department early Sunday to inform them of a disturbance involving her husband, which occurred either late Saturday, or earlier Sunday.
Officers determined the woman’s husband was at an address in the 1900 block of Dubonnet Court and went to speak with him. Chief Blaine Hall said the man initially stood in the doorway and spoke with police, but then went back inside the house.
A short time later, officers heard a gunshot.
“No officers used their firearm during this incident,” Hall said.
Officers pulled back to establish a perimeter with assistance from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. Special Weapons and Tactics teams arrived and deployed a robotic camera device and drone to check the interior, which showed the man severely injured. The cameras also showed it was reasonably safe for officers to enter and render aid, but when they came inside, they determined the man was deceased.
Sunday morning, people were being asked to avoid the area as police continued the investigation, however, there was not thought to be a risk to public safety.
Police are conducting a death investigation, in accordance with standard procedure. Additional information was not available Monday.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
