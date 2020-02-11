Man held after allegedly fighting, injuring officers

Bystanders stepped in to help Montrose Police Department officers when a stalking suspect they were attempting to arrest failed to cooperate, according to the chief. During the struggle with suspect Casey Bollinger on Friday, two officers were hurt, one seriously.
Bollinger, who was bound by a protection order, allegedly began following a woman into town despite that order. The woman’s mother alerted police, who tracked Bollinger to a local Mexican restaurant, where they found him seated at a table.
But when they informed Bollinger he was under arrest on suspicion of violating the protection order, he allegedly did not cooperate.
“A very violent altercation ensued,” Chief Blaine Hall said.
One of the officers deployed a Taser, which was ineffective.
Two bystanders attempted to restrain Bollinger, but he allegedly kept fighting with the police and the struggle continued on the ground, where one both officers sustained injury.
The officers were taken to the hospital for treatment; one was treated and released, but the other was hurt more.
“The officer is going to recover, but the injury was serious,” Hall said.
He thanked the two residents who tried to help.
“The police department really appreciates their assistance,” Hall said.
Bollinger was booked on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault; stalking; harassment; domestic violence; reckless endangerment; violation of a protection order; obstructing an officer and violation of bond conditions.
Formal charges are due Feb. 27. Bollinger remained in custody Monday on a $7,500 bond.
