Man held after ‘road rage’ ends in gunfire

A Delta man is in custody after police there said he fired a gun from a vehicle following a reported “road rage” incident, then resisted arrest to the extent that officers had to deploy a Taser.
Manuel Sepulveda, 22, was arrested the evening of Dec. 5 on suspicion of menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, unlawful carry of a concealed weapon, harassment, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.
Formal charges are pending. Bond has since been set at $3,000; he remained in custody Tuesday, according to Delta County Jail Records. Sepulveda is set for a court hearing Dec. 16.
On Dec. 5, Delta Police Department officers responded to Garnet Avenue and King Street, where witnesses told them the front passenger of a vehicle fired a single round from a handgun toward another vehicle. Witnesses said the matter stemmed from a road rage incident that began on Stafford Lane.
A nearby security camera recorded the shooting and showed the vehicle involved.
Upon further investigation, police identified the alleged shooter as Sepulveda. They then located him at the Lucky Arcade in Delta.
When told he was under arrest, Sepulveda allegedly pulled away from officers and customers at the arcade “became hostile toward the officers attempting to take Manuel into custody,” DPD Detective Nick Buffington said in a Tuesday news release about the incident.
An officer deployed a Taser to subdue the suspect, who was arrested with no further incident.
Police said they later found a handgun in Sepulveda’s backpack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.