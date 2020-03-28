Man held on robbery, menacing complaint

A Montrose man allegedly threatened others with a firearm in a hotel room, then rode in a vehicle that tailed the victims down U.S. 50, according to Montrose County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Jesse Farge, 36, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated robbery, felony menacing, theft, protection order violation and false imprisonment.
Formal charges are to be filed April 2. Bond was $60,000 cash-only.
Two people said to be with him in the vehicle, Diana Pierce and Daniel Stewart, were issued summonses. Pierce was cited into court for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer. Stewart was cited into court for allegedly obstructing a peace officer.
Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson said Farge was with others at the Rodeway Inn, discussing ownership of a Mustang.
Farge allegedly pulled a gun from his pants and pointed it at another man in the room, then removed a bullet from the gun and told the man it had his name on it.
Farge also allegedly told the man he wished he could tie him up and put the gun in his mouth, but did not “want to go down that path” because the man’s girlfriend was pregnant. The MCSO report further alleges Farge also made the man give him his Rockies jersey and coat, constituting robbery.
Farge also told the couple they could not leave, while keeping his hand on the gun, which by that time had been set down, the report alleges.
The report does not make clear how the couple got out of the hotel room and into a passenger car. Jackson said the woman’s mother called dispatch to report her daughter was being followed on north U.S. 50.
Deputies located the passenger car near Olathe and spoke to the alleged victims, who identified a truck behind them as the one following them, Jackson said.
A deputy gave chase, stopping the truck and, with the help of Olathe Police Department officers, ordered the occupants out.
The MCSO said Stewart, the driver, denied there was a gun in the vehicle and allowed a search. Authorities found ammunition, but not a gun. They also found syringes and other drug paraphernalia in a purse alleged to be Pierce’s. Pierce also reportedly denied the existence of a firearm.
Farge invoked his right to an attorney and did not speak to the deputies.
The Colorado State Patrol subsequently found a firearm about a mile north of the traffic stop location and along the same path the deputy had watched the truck travel. Its location was consistent with it having been thrown from the passenger side, which was where Farge had been sitting, the report says. The gun also matched the description provided by the alleged victims.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.