A man accused of felony sexual assault on a child was ordered held on a $60,000 bond, because of the serious nature of the charges against him.
Steven V. Kelso, 44, is charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, as well as an aggravated sexual crime, according to what Montrose County Judge Ben Morris said during Kelso’s Monday advisement.
Kelso denies the charges.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Kelso last October, after a Child Protective Services caseworker in another state reported a child had alleged being sexually abused by Kelso.
Kelso’s arrest affidavit says the child alleged being made to share a bed with Kelso and waking up partially unclothed. The child alleged specific sexual contact. Per the affidavit, the child also said Kelso would kick and threaten to kill the child’s dog, which was highly upsetting to the juvenile.
The juvenile also told caseworkers about Kelso allegedly cutting his arm with a knife and calling him a “disappointment” after one incident of alleged sexual assault.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ted Valerio wrote in the document that the child’s account was difficult to follow and that the account of a person whose name is redacted “sometimes did not make sense as to how they could have happened as (also redacted) described.”
A witness who assisted in the child’s care told Velario she did not witness inappropriate discipline or injuries.
Investigators interviewed another child, who reportedly described violence and abuse. That child’s account of a scuffle in a driveway was similar to that of the outcry witness, but did not contain all the same details.
Both children reportedly said Kelso had called them burdensome.
Kelso was interviewed Nov. 5, 2020. Valerio said “he seemed to already know the majority of the allegations made,” and gave clipped answers to questions, as well as divulging he had not spoken with the witnesses since they left the state months earlier. He denied physical abuse, as well as knowledge about any scuffle in a driveway.
Valerio wrote it was clear to him that Kelso did not want to elaborate on the topic.
“Due to the information received and the lack of evidence supporting any claims made by anyone involved, I request this be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review,” Valerio wrote.
A warrant was issued for Kelso, who was arrested Saturday. Prosecutors said Monday Kelso admitted to knowing about the warrant about 10 days prior to his arrest.
Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Thompson asked for an elevated bond, because of the nature of the case and concerns over “third-party harassment” against the young witness for having made a complaint.
Thompson said a protective order issued in the case needed to include a specific reminder to Kelso that he is not to use third parties to contact the child witness.
Although Kelso indicated he is hiring private attorneys from Denver, who appeared by phone for the hearing, the public defender’s office represented him for initial advisement.
The public defender opposed a high bond and argued that Kelso should be released on his own recognizance or, at most, secure his pre-trial release by paying a low amount in bail.
Kelso has worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation for 20 years and has been living in Montrose for more than seven; he has local family ties, the ability to get to court and, because he has no criminal history, he has no past failures to appear for court.
Kelso knew about the warrant, yet did not not flee, so he is not a flight risk, the public defender also said.
Although Kelso might have stated he’d known about the warrant for 10 days and planned to turn himself in, again, he did not leave the area, and that statement should not be taken against him, the public defender said.
“These are just claims,” public defender Drew Ashcraft said. “These are allegations that need to be substantiated … These are allegations and they need to be treated as such.”
Morris agreed Kelso seemed to pose a low flight risk. He also noted that when asked what kind of bond she would like the court to order, the alleged victim’s mother left it up to him.
“My main concern here is the safety of the victim or children,” Morris said. “I recognize these are only allegations.”
However, they “are serious” allegations, he said, setting bond at $60,000, cash-only.
When the attorneys Kelso is hiring asked for a surety (property pledge) bond, Morris reiterated bail is cash-only and said the same when Aschraft also made a record of his objection.
Bond will again be addressed Feb. 11.
