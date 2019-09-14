Daniel A. Gallegos, accused of mailing letters across state lines that contained explicit, threatening fantasies involving girls and young women, has been deemed a flight risk and “a danger to the community.”
Per a Sept. 5 detention order, Gallegos through his appointed attorney did not object to detention, but may make an argument for bail at a later date.
Gallegos, 33, of Grand Junction, was arrested late last month and charged federally with interstate communications containing threats. Conviction carries up to five years in prison.
Gallegos allegedly sent letters to a Florida sheriff’s office, police in Seattle and a Denver television station that detailed sexual and homicidal urges toward young women.
The letter does not appear to identify a specific person, but explicitly detailed the types of murder the sender felt compelled to commit and steps that would be taken to get away with it. The letter had Delta County, Grand County and Moab written on it in white-out, according to the federal complaint.
The letter stated: “I’m just obsessed with murder.”
Barcoding on postage stamps led the FBI to a stamp kiosk in Grand Junction. The credit card used there to purchase the stamps allegedly came back to Gallegos and authorities also said the kiosk’s camera got a picture of him making the purchase.
U.S. Magistrate Gordon Gallagher on Sept. 5 ordered Gallegos to be held pending trial. If further information emerges showing another way to keep the public safe and assure Gallegos’ appearance in court, bail could be revisited, the detention order says.
“Defendant allegedly sent a letter threatening to kidnap young girls, stating that he planned to sexually assault them and kill them. Defendant detailed specific plans and arrangements he made to commit the threatened crimes,” Gallagher wrote in the order.
“Defendant, based on the pre-sentence report, is homeless and has severe mental health issues.”
Gallagher, in weighing all factors applicable to setting bail, concluded Gallegos is a flight risk and, “by clear and convincing evidence that defendant is a danger to the community.”
Gallegos was ordered to be housed separately from people who are awaiting or serving federal sentences, as well as those in custody pending appeals.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 20.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
