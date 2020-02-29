Digital detective work by police in Dallas and Montrose led to the arrest of a Montrose man who is suspected of possessing multiple images of child pornography.
Jeffrey J. Allyn, 54, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child. He remained in custody Friday in lieu of a $25,000 bond, according to jail records. Formal charges are due by March 12.
“He was in possession of a very large amount of child pornography,” Montrose Police Detective Sgt. Billy Stroup alleged Friday. “We got the tip and followed it.”
The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children notified Montrose Police Detective Phil Rosty Wednesday afternoon of several tips from Google concerning an account allegedly owned by Allyn. Because Allyn at first appeared to be in the Dallas area, Dallas Police Detective James Goetz had been trying to locate him and, through those efforts, obtained allegedly illegal media and cell phone tower records. An arrest affidavit says Goetz found hundreds of suspicious images associated with Allyn’s purported Google account and, when he reviewed them, the Texas detective confirmed several met the legal definition of child pornography, including one showing girls under 10, Allyn’s arrest affidavit says.
Upon determining Allyn was in the Montrose area, Goetz forwarded the information to ICAC in Colorado Springs, which in turn alerted Rosty.
Of 170 image files, Rosty found 123 that appeared to show children in a lewd manner and/or engaged in sexual acts with adults, the affidavit alleges.
Rosty was able to locate Allyn, who was living in a garage at the home of a family member, who did not think Allyn had devices capable of accessing the internet. The man reportedly would lend Allyn his own tablet from time to time.
During a police interview at the garage Thursday, Rosty confronted Allyn, telling him Google had monitored his accounts and that police knew about the exploitative images he had allegedly been storing through those accounts.
“I’m not a bad guy and I don’t have an evil bone in my body. … I would never touch,” Allyn reportedly told police before allegedly saying he had found illegal material while searching online under “non-nude models,” which gave a variety of results.
Per the affidavit, he would “sometimes” save what he found, although it made him feel guilty.
“I asked Jeffrey if he found the material sexually arousing and he replied ‘sometimes,’” Rosty wrote.
The suspect later said it was as if “someone put it there to ‘tempt him with it,’” Rosty further alleged.
“Jeffrey told me it wasn’t real and confirmed it was a fantasy before adding it was not something he wanted to practice,” Rosty wrote.
Allyn appeared worried about his family finding out what the investigation entailed, the affidavit indicates, and asked how much trouble he was in.
The detective informed him possessing child pornography is illegal, but that his biggest concern was whether Allyn might have abused a child.
“I can understand that. I would be concerned about it too,” Allyn said, according to the affidavit, in which police do not accuse Allyn of perpetrating sexual abuse on a child.
The document alleges Allyn went on to admit to viewing child pornography off and on for several years and, when asked to estimate how much, he reportedly said, “Oh damn, how would I quantify it?”
When pressed, Allyn allegedly admitted to uploading about 1,000 images over the years. Later, when asked if he thought he needed some help, Allyn said he could probably stop “cold turkey” on his own, per the affidavit.
He denied having a computer and also said he would not use his family member’s tablet to access explicit material. Allyn voluntarily surrendered his devices — two damaged cell phones, found in a filing cabinet inside his van.
The police seized the phones and sought a search warrant for the devices.
When Rosty informed Allyn’s family member he had been arrested and asked about that person’s tablet, the man said he would likely submit that device to be searched, because he was afraid of what Allyn might have used it for.
“Detective Rosty did an outstanding job,” Stroup said Friday, also highlighting the department’s electronic forensics unit and its partnership with ICAC.
Rosty is the unit’s only member, for now; partnerships and trainings through the U.S. Secret Service enable its existence.
“Traditionally, these investigations are reactive. This kind of investigation allows us to take a proactive approach. That’s huge,” Stroup said.
The department wants to continue such proactive investigations as it moves forward with implementing intelligence led policing.
“It’s good and that’s what we want to continue doing moving forward. … We want to actively pursue these things,” Stroup said.
