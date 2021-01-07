A man was jailed Wednesday after allegedly leading the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office on a chase the sheriff characterized as “overall mayhem.”
Jared McKinnon, 19, was driving a pickup truck that later came back as having been stolen from the city of Montrose, when he came perilously close to striking the vehicle of MCSO Lt. Ty Cox and Sgt. Steve Gustin on Chipeta Road, Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
“He put a lot of people’s lives at risk with the way he was driving,” Lillard said.
Cox and Gustin were driving southbound on Chipeta Road when a northbound Ford pulled into their lane, nearly striking them head-on, per Lillard’s report.
Cox turned their vehicle around and put on its lights, attempting to pull the Ford over, but it drove on, turning onto various roads, before pulling to the side.
As Cox and Gustin approached and identified themselves, the driver made eye contact, fired up the truck and sped off on 64.00 Road, driving erratically toward the Happy Canyon and Sims Mesa area.
It drove into an area where people were sledding and spun doughnuts, putting the people there in danger, Lillard said.
As the chase continued, the Ford became high-centered and the driver fled on foot.
Deputies and a drone team tracked the individual, finding him amid cedar trees. The person, later identified as McKinnon, was then arrested without further incident.
Lillard said it is not known whether he had a hand in taking the vehicle that was reported stolen; he was held on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, as well as criminal mischief, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and felony eluding.
Formal charges are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.