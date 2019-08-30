An argument over a borrowed vehicle led a Cedaredge man to raise a 14-inch blade over his head and slash at the car’s owner “like chopping wood,” an arrest affidavit alleges.
A neighbor attempted to stop the attack with his cane, the document, obtained from the Delta Combined Court, also says.
Kenneth Alan Gallob, 35, was at last report sought on a warrant alleging second-degree attempted murder.
The Cedaredge Police Department issued an alert Wednesday, stating Gallob is thought to still be in the area and may be on foot. The CPD is seeking any information about him, but has warned people not to approach Gallob, whom they consider “dangerous.”
Police Chief Daniel Sanders could not be reached for further comment about the case Thursday.
Early Aug. 25, Officer Mike O’Reilly was paged to a Cedaredge home on an urgent call of a stabbing, with the suspect still on scene.
When police arrived, the suspect, later identified as Gallob, was nowhere to be found. However, there was blood all over the porch and the officers followed a trail of it into the home, from which they could hear someone “yelling in agony.”
O’Reilly and Officer Stewart Byrge located that person lying in a bathtub, bleeding from a large cut on the shin. Blood also soaked through the person’s shirt. (The name and personal pronoun for the injured person were redacted from the document.)
Byrge spotted a large knife on a bed and took it into evidence after being informed it had been used in the stabbing, O’Reilly wrote.
The injured person was rushed away for medical treatment. The person had a gashed open leg that required several stitches, defensive wounds and a chest wound, apparently sustained in deflecting the blade as it was aimed toward the heart.
A neighbor told police he heard Gallob and the other person fighting and ran outside, where he warned Gallob to stop, or he would hit him with his cane.
Only when the fight stopped did the neighbor see a “large knife roll onto the ground and … realize (person) had been stabbed,” the affidavit says.
The witness grabbed the knife and helped the injured party into the home. The witness further reported that Gallob’s girlfriend had also tried to break up the fight.
Byrge later interviewed the injured person at the hospital. According to the affidavit, the officer was told Gallob had borrowed the party’s vehicle, but because he had previously failed to return it for several days after borrowing it, the owner demanded it to be returned by nightfall.
Per the document, this did not happen. Instead, officers said, Gallob showed up at the owner’s home at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 25 as that person sat on the porch.
The individual began yelling at Gallob for being late.
“As Kenneth exited the vehicle, he grabbed a knife that was sitting next to the seat. Kenneth then approached (person) with the knife above Kenneth’s head. (Person) stated that Kenneth was coming … as if Kenneth was ‘chopping wood,’” O’Reilly wrote.
The individual tried to fend off the blade by raising his or her hands and was cut; Gallob allegedly continued.
The complaining witness was not entirely certain of the sequence of events, but said at one point, Gallob thrust the knife toward his or her heart. The person was able to “deflect” the strike into the ribs, but Gallob again pressed on with the attack, the affidavit says.
The person was able to get Gallob to the ground and the neighbor arrived with his cane, stopping the fight.
The affidavit does not indicate whether anyone at the scene provided information about where Gallob might have gone.
Anyone with information about Gallob’s whereabouts should call Delta County Dispatch at 970-874-2015; CPD at 970-856-4301, or, to report anonymously, Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
