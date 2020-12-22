An Olathe-area man died Monday, after the tractor portion of the semi he was performing routine maintenance on fell on top of him.
The Montrose County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Roger Clyde Neely, 54, of Olathe. Cause and manner of death are pending a full autopsy report.
Neighbors who rushed to help were able to free Neely from beneath the rig as first responders made their way to his address on Golden Court. As deputies and others were en route, however, Neely was reported as unconscious and not breathing.
When deputies, paramedics and assisting officers from the Montrose Police Department arrived, he had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
According to the preliminary investigation, Neely had been changing oil when the semi came off its jack stands and fell onto him.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family,” Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ty Cox said.
This story was updated online with the victim's identity.
