Prison is the easy way out, Andrew Valencia said, after his attorneys argued for a community corrections sentence, preceded by intensive residential treatment.
Valencia was sentenced on Friday, July 15, for second-degree assault in a 2021 stabbing, as well as for second-and third-degree assault in a separate case, which was filed after he choked an intimate partner.
Prior to sentencing, he and his attorneys explained that, in contrast to biding his time in prison, community corrections and IRT would require him to put in the work to be a better person.
“I’m tired of being one of the victimizers of my community,” Valencia said. “I don’t know what ‘perfect’ is … but I’m striving to be a better man.”
The “extremely violent nature” of the offenses left District Judge Keri Yoder reluctant to accept Valencia’s plea agreement, which in addition to a commcorr recommendation called for several other cases to be dismissed.
Valencia’s sentencing was continued from last week, after he had picked up a new case for allegedly violating a protection order.
In March, 2021, Valencia stabbed another man in the parking lot of a local business after words were exchanged. The victim’s injury was severe enough that he lost a portion of his intestines, it was said in court.
As the judge characterized the other case, Valencia had dragged a woman across the room and begun strangling her. He continued to contact her after being arrested, using language Yoder found unacceptable.
Yoder asked Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Burtis to explain why she should accept the plea agreement and impose a commcorr sentence.
Burtis said the offer was made in part because the stabbing victim was not particularly cooperative and the woman Valencia assaulted was not opposed to the agreement.
Although video from the parking lot shows the stabbing, it does not show all of the encounter between Valencia and the man, it was said.
According to police reports at the time, the man was walking with a woman, who had a previous conflict with Valencia. As Valencia passed by in his truck, the woman flew him a rude gesture, sparking a confrontation, per the reports.
Burtis said that proving the original attempted murder charge would have required cooperation and testimony from the victim; without it, all the DA could prove at a trial was second-degree assault.
Since his arrests, Valencia has taken steps to address his issues and seek treatment, Burtis said, adding he stood a good chance of succeeding at commcorr and IRT.
Defense attorney Nicholas Kreider also said there was a significant element of self-defense: the other man punched Valencia in the head through the open truck window before Valencia got out and stabbed him.
“We do think the self-defense claim is pretty strong here,” Kreider said. However, witness reliability hampered the defense, not just the prosecution, he said.
Valencia’s defense team also said he’d believed the court’s orders allowed him to contact his female assault victim in the other case.
“This is a big opportunity for Mr. Valencia. I think this can really be a turning point for him,” Kreider said.
A powerful motivator: His young daughter. Valencia recognizes his child could go down the same path and he does not want her to, his attorneys said.
Valencia, now 34, has been in and out of the system since the age of 14.
That means he knows the system and how to survive prison, Kreider said. “Going to DOC (the Department of Corrections) doesn’t bother him that much … He stated to me he wanted to do this the hard way and the right way.”
Valencia later noted that he entered the system at a time when there were fewer early intervention programs. Perhaps they would have helped put him on the straight and narrow before he got so far into a criminal lifestyle — but he can’t live on “what -ifs,” Valencia acknowledged.
“I want to take accountability for my actions. … I know they’re not acceptable,” Valencia said. He said he recognizes it is hypocritical to want his own child raised in a better community “when I’m the one who’s helping make it worse.”
Yoder remarked that the court does not often hear that kind of admission. In speaking of hypocrisy, though, she directed Valencia to work on his poor attitude toward women if he wanted to help his daughter have a better life.
“You’re not in charge of them. You’re in charge of yourself,” Yoder said, telling Valencia his daughter needed to see him model respect to women. Regardless of whether Valencia thought calls to the woman he assaulted were allowed, what he said to her was not acceptable, Yoder added.
Coupled with his criminal history, Valencia’s conduct was aggravated enough in both cases to support a prison term, however, he stepped forward and demonstrated willingness to change, the judge said.
Primarily because professionals were willing to give him a chance at IRT and community corrections, Yoder accepted the plea agreement.
She imposed four years of community corrections for the stabbing and a concurrent four-year term for the strangulation assault. Valencia also received an 18-month county jail sentence, which is suspended on the condition that he successfully complete his IRT program.
Prison was promised if he failed.
“If you come back (to court) and blew off community corrections or commit another violent offense, that’s it,” Yoder said.