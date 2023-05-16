Man, previously convicted of fatal abuse, faces hearing in infant's injury

An Olathe man previously convicted of fatally injuring a toddler more than a decade ago now stands accused of the felony abuse of an infant girl.
Daniel Ryan was charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, second-degree assault and as a habitual child abuser, according to Montrose Combined Court records. He was arrested last November and was to have had a preliminary hearing May 11, however, the hearing was continued until June 9.
Ryan remained in custody Monday in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond. His public defender said he could not offer a comment on behalf of Ryan at this time.
Last July 21, a 3-month-old child was brought into an area emergency room with a bump on her head that, according to Ryan’s arrest affidavit, was variously speculated as having been the result of a possible spider bite, or perhaps her hitting her head against a doorframe when she was carried through the door, or even the arm of a baby swing.
The child was taken to Colorado Springs for further care.
Medical professionals who law enforcement later interviewed said the type of injury would have been immediately noticeable and the way it happened would have been the result of “extreme force,” according to Ryan’s arrest affidavit.
The document is heavily redacted, but indicates two people were taking care of the baby while Ryan and the baby's mother were at work last July 21; Ryan, it said, is not trusted to care for the baby alone “due to his back issues.”
The caregivers noticed no problems with the girl, or any injuries, although the male caregiver said she had head-butted his cheek, Olathe Police Officer James Fogg wrote in the arrest affidavit.
This witness reportedly said Ryan arrived home, went upstairs with the baby, then brought her downstairs and outside to him, where he pointed out a bump, speculating it was a spider bite. The man said Ryan’s explanation was “vague,” but that when asked if he’d done anything, Ryan denied it.
The female caregiver said she had not seen the child strike her head on the doorframe. She also provided pictures of the baby taken throughout the day, which showed no injuries. It was only after Ryan arrived home and began caring for the girl that she saw a bruise: “I hate to, but I might have to educate Danny ‘cause he (Daniel) is the only one who had her. I didn’t have her. And I know that she (baby) didn’t have a bruise when she went upstairs and when he came down, she did,” Fogg reported her telling him. “So I’m wondering if he did something. I don’t know. I really don’t.”
According to the affidavit, Ryan told investigators the little girl was fussy when he got home, so he sat downstairs with her for a while, before taking her upstairs and putting her in a crib while he changed out of his work clothing and sorted laundry. The baby “was going crazy” and “crying hysterically with a red face,” so he changed her diaper. He went back downstairs with her and noticed a bump on her head; he said initially, he thought it was a spider bite, Fogg wrote.
Ryan reportedly checked with the male caregiver, then paced the kitchen with the infant and put a cold cloth on her head.
Fogg spoke with a physician assistant who said extreme force would have caused the injury she observed, not things like falling from a couch or head-butting someone. Had the baby “head-butted” the caregiver, the man would have had marks on him. Fogg wrote earlier in the affidavit that he did not see marks.
He further wrote that a person other than Ryan claimed to have fallen while holding the baby, but there were no visible marks on the man. Fogg also obtained a text message between two people, whose names are redacted from the document. Per Fogg, the text said: “Tell them you dropped (baby) by accident and this will all go away.” The recipient did not respond.
The physician assistant told Fogg the swelling would have appeared within 10 minutes of the baby being injured. The PA certified serious bodily injury, the details of which are redacted from the affidavit.
Fogg sought Ryan’s arrest because the information he gathered pointed to him being the only person who was caring for the baby at the time of her injury; he was also the first to notice the swelling, Fogg said.
“Daniel also had inconsistent stories of what happened. Looking at the child abuse/homicide case Daniel was convicted of, it appears there may be a pattern of child abuse and children that are crying,” Fogg concluded.
In 2010, Ryan inflicted a single, fatal blow on Hailey Rocha, 14 months, reportedly because she wouldn’t stop crying. He pleaded guilty to negligent child abuse resulting in death and was sentenced in 2011 to serve 20 years. Ryan was later paroled.