Man, previously convicted of fatal abuse, faces hearing in infant's injury

An Olathe man previously convicted of fatally injuring a toddler more than a decade ago now stands accused of the felony abuse of an infant girl.

Daniel Ryan was charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, second-degree assault and as a habitual child abuser, according to Montrose Combined Court records. He was arrested last November and was to have had a preliminary hearing May 11, however, the hearing was continued until June 9.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

