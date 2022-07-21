Man reaches settlement with Montrose County over First Amendment claims; neither side admits fault

Montrose County will pay former employee Johnathan Goodman $89,500 after reaching a settlement with him over his 2021 First Amendment lawsuit.
Commissioners agreed to the settlement because continuing to trial on the matter would have been more expensive.
“Win or lose, this was an instance where the cost of settlement was less than the expense of going to trial,” commissioners said in a Thursday statement, after formally approving the settlement Wednesday, July 20, under their consent agenda.
The settlement is to be filed formally in U.S. District Court in the next 45 days.
“While the board continues to deny the validity of this claim, the board has a fiduciary responsibility to the public. With the concurrence of our insurer, the board chose to settle rather than spend additional taxpayer dollars on what the board considers to be a baseless claim,” the statement said.
Goodman’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday and Thursday.
Goodman sued Montrose County commissioners and others last year, alleging he was fired from the road and bridge department for calling Commissioner Sue Hansen in 2020 and expressing concerns about the mask mandate then in effect because of COVID-19, as well as to raise the alarm about what he saw as a costly and mismanaged bridge replacement project in the Cimarron area.
One day after making the call, Goodman was fired, despite good performance and even though he had called Hansen in his capacity as a constituent to raise issues of valid public concern, his suit contended.
Goodman sued the commissioners and certain county administrative staff — some of whom were later dismissed from the action — alleging the county retaliated against him for exercising his First Amendment rights and deprived him of due process.
Montrose County defendants fired back, in filings claiming Goodman was terminated for being “rude, belligerent, crass and threatening” to Hansen. In addition to his alleged behavior during the phone call to her, Goodman did not have the stellar employment record claimed in the suit and this was also the basis for his termination, the defendants’ response said.
Montrose County further asserted qualified immunity, which protects public officials when they are acting in their official capacity, unless that action violates clearly established rights. Goodman, counsel for the county said, did not have a First Amendment right to be rude and unprofessional to his employer.
Goodman’s attorney countered that the issue is indeed the First Amendment, and whether a person employed in the public sector has the right to contact his elected representative, on his own time, to raise issues of widespread concern.
Prior to reaching a settlement, Montrose County filed for a partial judgment in its favor; this was denied as moot on June 22, because of the settlement, per a U.S. District Court order.
Trial, which had been set for August, was canceled.
Under the settlement, half of the $89,500 will be paid to Goodman via a 1099 tax form and the other half, via a W2 form. Goodman agreed to indemnify the county for any possible liability associated with this split.
His claims are to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled in a new action, and each side is to bear its own costs of litigating the case.
The settlement does not constitute an admission of liability or fault by either party. The county’s expense will be $10,000, with its insurer bearing the remaining settlement costs.