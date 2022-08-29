Jeffrey Salazar said in a motion that new evidence in his case should allow him to withdraw his earlier plea to felony menacing.
His attorney filed the motion Monday, Aug. 30, hours before his sentencing hearing a 1:30 p.m.
Salazar, who had been denied an earlier bid to withdraw the plea, had not appeared in court as of 2 p.m. Prosecutors asked Judge Kurt Beckenhauer for a warrant, although Salazar’s public defender had it stayed. It was unclear by deadline whether Salazar had appeared in court in time.
Salazar was arrested in 2021 on accusations that he assaulted a woman in a camp trailer. This past March, he pleaded guilty to felony menacing with an underlying sexual factual basis.
The original charge of sexual assault was dismissed and Salazar was to receive a four-year deferred judgment, with supervised probation and intensive sex offender-specific treatment.
At what was to have been his sentencing in May, Salazar balked and tried to withdraw his plea, that time, over concerns that it would restrict his ability to see his grandchildren; further, he maintained innocence.
That attempt was denied.
Salazar’s renewed motion to withdraw his plea stated additional information had come to light. According to that document, a witness contacted his attorney with information “related to the credibility of a main witness in this case.” Because the case is heavily reliant on witness testimony, the new information could serve to clear Salazar and also changes his assessment of the case, the document said.
The court would be better served by granting his motion to withdraw than by proceeding when there is a likelihood of a constitutional defect in taking the current plea, the motion argues.
Salazar’s failure to arrive in court on time Monday “surprised” his public defender Kori Zapletal, although she said because the latest motion to withdraw had been filed just that morning, Salazar might have believed he did not have to come to court.
Zapletal asked for the case to be passed in case he was just running late.
Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Thompson said that would not be fair to the person who was waiting to make a statement on behalf of the victim. She also said Salazar had been late to his last court hearing as well.
Beckenhauer, who did not preside over Salazar’s previous hearings, said he was not prepared to deal “off the cuff” with the withdrawal motion, so the matter might have to be continued anyway.
Thompson then asked for him to issue a bench warrant for Salazar’s arrest, which Beckenhauer did, but stayed it until the end of that day’s docket in district court.
The case was continued until Oct. 24.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Assistant Editor and Senior Writer
