Anthony Evans has made strides in battling his addictions, but he will continue to do so from behind bars, Judge Keri Yoder decided Monday, Nov. 14, when she sentenced him to three years in prison.

Evans previously pleaded guilty to felony menacing as an act of domestic violence in a case that initially saw him charged with first-degree assault and kidnapping.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

