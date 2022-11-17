Anthony Evans has made strides in battling his addictions, but he will continue to do so from behind bars, Judge Keri Yoder decided Monday, Nov. 14, when she sentenced him to three years in prison.
Evans previously pleaded guilty to felony menacing as an act of domestic violence in a case that initially saw him charged with first-degree assault and kidnapping.
Evans was accused in 2021 of assaulting a woman, carrying her by the throat to his vehicle, and driving away with her from a downtown business before later forcing her out of the truck and chasing her as she fled to a nearby home.
Since his arrest, however, the woman stopped cooperating with prosecutors and according to what was said in court, did not consider herself to be a victim.
The woman still has no interest in participating in the case, Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler said Monday. He said that despite her refusal, security video footage from business shows enough to prove felony menacing with or without her cooperation.
Fowler wanted a three-year prison term imposed because of Evans’ significant history.
“It gets down to a drug-abuse issue,” public defender Daniel Lavrisha said, in asking for less time.
Evans struggled from a young age with little support and found himself on the streets by the time he was a teenager. Although he’s tried and failed to kick his addiction before, it is typical for an addict to fail several times before things start to click, those speaking on Evans’ behalf explained.
This time, Evans is truly ready to change, said Lavrisha. While out on bail, Evans attended and passed intensive residential treatment in Sterling, demonstrating the desire and capacity for change, the attorney said. Evans also has a plan for enrolling in vocational training for barbering once he is released, so he will have a trade to rely on.
A family friend told of Evans’ struggles from the age of 14. She said Evans is now truly ready to succeed at treatment, but that if he were sentenced to prison, he could be pulled back under, since it is possible to get drugs while in prison.
Evans’ mother also spoke, explaining she hadn’t raised him, but had come back into his life in the past few years.
“DOC has been a revolving door,” she said, referring to prison, which she also said would give Evans access to drugs.
“I believe he will make it this time,” if given the chance, the woman said.
Lavrisha followed that by saying no matter what the judged decided, Evans would keep working diligently. He asked for two years of prison, rather than the max of three, earlier acknowledging commcorr (a community-based sentence) is not an option now.
When it was his turn to speak, Evans apologized, admitting to having been strung out during a previous court hearing in another case, in which he received probation.
“I am a drug addict,” he said, pledging to keep trying to beat his addiction.
“ … the fight in me, it never dwindles,” said Evans, detailing how he has sought program support in jail and has a record for good behavior there.
“The person you see now today is the real me,” he said.
Yoder noted she had sentenced Evans to probation the same day he’d picked up the 2021 case. That sentence, she acknowledged, “wasn’t enough” to address his issues. Yoder thanked Evans for his apology and also listened to his plans to learn barbering, of which she approved.
The case at hand is “serious” and Evans is getting a bargain, all things considered, she said. Yoder had previously rejected a plea deal that called for Evans to receive community corrections and then, a proposal for only 18 months in prison.
“I am concerned about the violent nature of the case,” Yoder said Monday. “What I don’t understand is the violence.”
She imposed three years in the Department of Corrections, less 341 days of pre-sentence confinement credit. Evans drew a concurrent term for his plea to felony trespassing in a 2019 case, with 372 days’ credit.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.