Prison would be too harsh of punishment for William Harmon, but given his obstinance even after having been convicted of attempted murder, probation would be too lenient, Delta District Judge Steven Schultz said Monday.
Calling the 81-year-old Harmon’s conduct “frankly atrocious,” Schultz sentenced him to 10 years in community corrections, rejecting prosecutors’ argument for a 12-year prison term.
Harmon, who had a long-running dispute with Paul and Anna Hershberger over a construction deal that went south and wound up in civil litigation, was in May convicted of attempting to kill Paul Hershberger. (Paul Hershberger died last year in an unrelated traffic accident near Nucla.)
The Delta jury also convicted Harmon of stalking the Hershbergers, driving while ability impaired and illegally having alcohol in his vehicle.
Harmon had previously ordered a building from Paul Hershberger, who as part of his construction business made pole buildings and similar structures. According to court documents, Hershberger kept the structure on his property after Harmon didn’t state where he wanted it erected. Later, Harmon called to say he didn’t want the building, and was denied a refund.
That dispute wound up in civil litigation, over which Schultz had also presided, in 2018, ordering Harmon to be paid a partial refund, but also to remove his building from the Hershberger property.
On Jan. 9, 2019, Anna Hershberger called 911, reporting Harmon was at their Delta County home harassing them, after having previously followed them about town, including as they tried to go to church.
While she was still talking to 911, Harmon returned to the property, then drove away.
When a Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over his vehicle, Harmon was found with a sawed-off shotgun and a loaded .40 caliber handgun, with a round in the chamber. The handgun was taped inside of a box, prosecutors said.
Deputies also found 92 shotgun shells and 41 bullets.
The arresting deputy also said Harmon conveyed that he’d reached a “deal” with Hershberger — put up the building or be shot. Deputy Wade Carney said Harman admitted he was looking for a chance to shoot Paul Hershberger, had weapons to do so, and had come to the other man’s home; therefore, the deputy alleged attempted murder.
In making his case for a prison term to be imposed, Assistant District Attorney Rob Zentner asked Schultz to consider the profound effect years of dealing with Harmon had on Anna Hershberger and the rest of Paul’s family. The family’s religious beliefs instruct they are not to judge, Zentner said, and therefore none of them would be speaking at sentencing. However: “Anna Hershberger and her family have suffered. Mrs. Hershberger will remain ‘incarcerated,’ in a way” — so Harmon, too, should lose some years to incarceration.
“I want the court to remember the testimony of Anna Hershberger as she explained what effect Mr. Harmon had on her and her family,” Zentner said.
At any time, Harmon could have settled the matter by having his civil case lawyer obtain his refund and arrange for him to pick up his building, Zentner said, but instead, Harmon stalked the couple from December 2018 and into 2019. The Hershbergers had to alter their lives because of Harmon’s conduct, including by swapping out trucks on the way to church to avoid him, Zentner also said.
Even in the 2018 civil suit, Harmon made threatening statements, per Zentner’s argument. These included statements made during a lunch break for a hearing on the civil matter, which Anna Hershberger heard and could have seen as a desire to harm her and her husband, Zentner said.
“What he did here was victimize this family,” the ADA said.
Harmon is no sort of menace, his daughter and defense attorney said.
Harmon had no criminal history until he was convicted of attempted murder. Although his pre-sentence investigation report did not make a specific sentencing recommendation, evaluators did come out against prison being imposed, it was said in court.
Further, it is unlikely Harmon would do something similar again; he complied with court orders while free on bond, and his age would make incarceration an undue hardship, especially since he provides care to his ex-wife, attorney James Merson said.
His client poses no kind of ongoing risk, Merson said, asking for probation.
Harmon’s daughter, Kelly Harmon Alexander, said it’s simply wrong to say her father would continue any criminal conduct, were he not imprisoned.
“I wish to apologize to the Hershberger family for the pain and anguish they’ve experienced as a result of this,” Alexander said.
“He taught me honesty and integrity. He’s always said, ‘You do the right thing.”
Harmon was frustrated and angry with the situation, but regrets what he did wrong, she said.
Also, Harmon never spoke a threat to the Hershbergers the night of the incident, she said. He didn’t do anything and he did not draw a weapon. Even Anna Hershberger used the term “harassing” when she called 911, Alexander said.
“I’m just asking for mercy. Nobody is perfect, but he has expressed remorse,” she said.
A judge takes many factors into account in affixing a sentence. Among these are preventing crime and promoting respect of the law, Zentner said.
“I’m not sure the court’s sentence, no matter what it is, will promote respect for the law. … Mr. Harmon believes he’s guilty of harassment, but not attempted murder.”
The jury convicted Harmon, Zentner reiterated. “He didn’t think he was wrong. He knew he would go to jail. It’s not a stubborn thing. With Mr. Harmon, it’s a lawless thing. … Bill Harmon is not somebody who is going to be rehabilitated.”
Schultz also said the jury delivered its verdict: “You had your day in court,” he told Harmon.
As for remorse, the judge said he was surprised and disappointed Harmon had, even at sentencing, not apologized to Anna Hershberger. His past threats to shoot Paul were not OK when they were made and they were not OK now, the judge further said.
“Frankly your conduct over the past years has been atrocious,” Schultz said, adding he was “shocked” that Harmon was still complaining about the civil dispute with the Hershbergers and maintaining he was only guilty of harassment.
Harmon convicted himself with his own words, in admitting he was waiting for an opportunity to harm Paul Hershberger, Schultz said.
“You were there to terrorize them.”
The judge said he struggled to understand why Harmon threatened to kill Hershberger “over a stupid business dispute” and how that caused Paul Hershberger to spend years worrying over something that was fundamentally “ridiculous.”
Citing a lack of remorse, as well as the serious nature of attempted murder, Schultz imposed 10 years in community corrections, a sentencing alternative to prison that allows people to stay within the community, work, and be out for treatment, depending on individual circumstances.
Harmon also received four years in commcorr on the stalking conviction, to be served concurrent with the 10 years. He drew six months in county jail for DWAI, but received 328 days of pre-sentence confinement credit against that, as well as his commcorr terms. Harmon was fined $100 for illegal use of alcohol.
“I am surprised you didn’t have the courage to say anything to Mrs. Hershberger,” Schultz said, as deputies arrived to take Harmon into custody, pending bed availability at commcorr.
Zenter said after court he respected Schultz’s decision, which was obviously crafted with a good amount of thought before being rendered.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
