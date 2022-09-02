Man sentenced to 10 years' prison in Delta strangulation case

Warren Miller might not remember his Aug. 4, 2021, attack on a woman who police found “lifeless,” but she does. Those memories come with post-traumatic stress, nightmares, migraines, and the emotional suffering of their young daughter.

“That night, I will never forget it. I remember everything,” the woman said Thursday, Sept. 1, when Miller was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree assault/strangulation and assault on a peace officer. He was originally charged with attempted murder.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

