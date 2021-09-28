The 2020 physical assault on a female tourist was “horrific,” District Judge Keri Yoder said Monday, after hearing competing narratives about what drove the attack.
Prosecutors said defendant Jesus Casillas-Huerta possibly “sexualized violence,” leading him to physically assault the woman, while his defense blamed “raging” alcoholism.
Casillas-Huerta received a four-year community corrections term for second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, amended from sexual assault on an incapable victim. Through his earlier plea, Casillas-Huerta agreed there was an underlying sexual basis for the crime. He must register as a sex offender.
Last July, Casillas-Heurta encountered a woman at a local bar, went to his truck with her and at some point physically assaulted her.
Passersby saw the woman fall from Casillas-Huerta’s truck, bleeding and partially unclothed. They called police and tried to help; the victim was reportedly incoherent.
Police noted deep bruising to her neck, a point Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Thompson drove home at Casillas-Huerta’s sentencing hearing Monday.
“No one should wake up in the hospital with bruises around her neck,” complete with fingermarks, Thompson said, paraphrasing what the victim told investigators.
“Consent,” she said isn’t escaping a truck; it isn’t having the perpetrator tell police he should have locked the vehicle; it isn’t when the perpetrator pretends to know the victim at first and it isn’t — 11 times — calling her a crude name, Thompson said.
“Consent was not in that truck on July 19, 2020,” she said.
Thompson said Casillas-Huerta had been willing to take advantage of an intoxicated woman.
The prosecutor also pointed to parts of pre-sentence investigation reports and evaluations that seemed contradictory: although the reports said Casillas-Huerta takes responsibility, they also said he exhibits moderate denial; did not express much understanding about what the woman endured and doesn’t believe he hurt her.
“It is highly possible Mr. Casillas-Huerta sexualized violence,” Thompson said, making her case for a 10-year prison term to be imposed.
But there was no evidence the initial encounter last July hadn’t been consensual, defense attorney Matthew Barringer said, and his client suffers from a disease: alcoholism.
Barringer pointed to pre-sentence assessments that showed Casillas-Huerta is of low risk to reoffend and has already begun addressing his alcoholism. He asked for four years in community corrections, as had those who evaluated his client as part of the pre-sentence investigation process.
The professionals who assessed Casillas-Huerta found community corrections was appropriate and prosecutors just weren’t happy with the way those evaluations turned out, Barringer contended.
At the heart of the matter: “Mr. Casillas-Huerta is a raging alcoholic,” the attorney said. His client, now 25, admitted to drinking regularly since age 15 and was heavily intoxicated July 19, 2020, Barringer also said.
“I would submit without the alcohol, Mr. Casillas-Huerta is a good person. … He has expressed remorse. But for his alcoholism, he would not be in this situation,” the attorney said.
The defendant allowed alcohol to destroy his life, Barringer went on to say.
“He is at his bottom and it’s up to the court to determine how low it’s going to be,” he said, also rejecting Thompson’s concerns that Casillas-Huerta, who has lived in the United States most of his life, had once planned to flee to Mexico.
“Only two of them know truly what happened in that truck. He didn’t make her go in that truck,” Barringer said, but acknowledged his client was responsible for what happened inside and also expressed concern for the victim; what happened was “horrendous,” he said.
“I think this is an individual who would not let the court down, would not let his family down and would not let himself down,” said Barringer, arguing for four years of community corrections.
“I truly know what I have put the victim through,” Casillas-Huerta said, in apologizing. “I dishonored family, I dishonored my community and I dishonored myself,” he said.
“It was horrific,” Yoder said. “It’s like the kind of thing you might read about in a paper in a big city.”
The circumstances as described in initial police reports are aggravated, the judge also said, but she also had to consider mitigating factors and the need for similar punishments for similar crimes to assure fairness.
Casillas-Huerta has “extreme” family support, the judge noted, as several in the courtroom raised their hands to indicate they were family. She also took into account letters supporters had written.
There were the clinical findings of pre-sentence assessments, which said Casillas-Huerta is appropriate for a community-based sentence, provided he first receive intensive residential treatment for alcoholism. Of particular note for Yoder: Casillas-Huerta had not been recommended to receive sex offender-specific treatment and that was something she had never seen before in this type of case.
The defendant further rated on the low scale for risk of recidivism, the judge said.
Sexualizing violence is “a classic offender view,” Yoder said and that concerned her, but overall, Casillas-Huerta was deemed as being at low-risk to reoffend and is already taking steps to address his alcoholism, she said.
Yoder imposed four years of community corrections — a sentencing option that keeps offenders within the community so they can work and contribute to the cost of their incarceration, while also receiving treatment.
She ordered that Casillas-Huerta first complete an intensive residential treatment program for his substance abuse disorder.
He received 430 days of credit against his sentence for the time he spent in jail prior to sentencing.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.