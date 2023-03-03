Man sentenced to 42 years in 'brutal, senseless' murder

Ana Victoria Rascon suffered a brutal death at the hands of a man her family called “a monster” who had taken the 22-year-old away from her three children.
On Friday, March 3, Jorge Solis was sentenced to 42 years in prison for second-degree murder, under a stipulated plea agreement.
“It completely destroyed me as her mother,” said Ana Avalos, who addressed the Gunnison District Court by phone from her home in Mexico. She said it was wrong that Solis would be comfortable “when she is left out, buried underground in the earth.”
Another woman who spoke said not a day goes by that she doesn’t think of how and why the lives of Rascon’s loved ones have changed. “Ana went through so many tough battles and fought to stay strong. This woman loved and was loved. Her smile and her laugh would brighten up your day,” the speaker said.
“ … You have caused so much pain, trauma and anger that these kids have, who can’t express how they really feel. You ran her down like she was nothing. … It offends me that you are sitting here today and she is not. You are a monster.”
On March 6, 2021, a caretaker visiting property on Rim Road in the Arrowhead Subdivision, Gunnison County, discovered Rascon’s body in the home, along with evidence of a fire set near the body. Nearby, investigators later reported finding a short-handled axe, with blood on the handle.
Solis was linked to the crime by witnesses who saw him in the area near a stuck vehicle, the keys to which were among items found in the crime scene. He was arrested several days later and then was charged with first-degree murder.
Friday, Deputy District Attorney Jessica Waggoner filled in some of the blanks: She said Rascon and Solis were traveling together when their car became stuck on Alpine Road, about 2 miles from the Rim Road home where her body later was found.
“She was the mother of three. In three days, it will be the second anniversary of her death,” Waggoner said. “On March 6, Ana spent the day (driving) pretty much from Rifle to Montrose and ended up in Arrowhead, Gunnison County, where the defendant told her he needed to use the restroom and asked her to pull over. Once he had her pull over, she ended up getting stuck.”
The pair apparently headed out on foot, seeking warmth and safety “which is not what Ana got that night,” Waggoner said.
She offered scene photos to the court, one of which showed the living room of the home. The weapon Solis used to bludgeon Rascon was hanging high on the wall when they walked in, Waggoner noted.
Some point after coming inside, Rascon was subjected to “a very violent attack,” in which the glass tabletop in the living room shattered. Rascon was found lying in the middle of the room, amid the wreckage.
“I think it’s important for the court to know the brutality of what happened,” the prosecutor said.
She cautioned the next photos would not be easy to view. As she described them, they showed the victim’s left arm “broken clean through” from the attack, as well as the injuries to Rascon’s face and body.
“Then he got a chair and grabbed what is referred to as the tommyknocker or pickaxe off the wall. He struck her numerous times with that,” Waggoner said, asking the court to note some of the blows landed on the back of Rascon’s and skull, indicating she wasn’t moving when they were inflicted.
Thereafter, Solis attempted to burn the evidence by starting a fire, the prosecutor said. She did not suggest a motive for the attack.
The plea was appropriate, however, because it provides a guaranteed outcome and required Solis to admit his guilt, Waggoner said.
Solis chose to let his public defender’s argument stand as his statement. The public defender, Kori Zapletal, told of Solis’ life in Rifle, where he was initially a good student who played sports until his environment changed and his life became more difficult.
“While he certainly doesn’t place blame anywhere else and recognizes these are choices he made, once that became his environment, life became more difficult,” Zapletal.
She also said her client experienced two separate, significant traumatic head injuries in the years prior to the murder, offering them as mitigating circumstances. Head injuries can change how a person processes emotion, Zapletal said.
She also shared information from a friend of Solis, who stayed with him and his girlfriend when she was struggling with addiction and had nowhere to go. The woman remains friends with Solis, according to Zapletal, who said the information shows the “admittedly tragic events” aren’t consistent with his character.
“These events are directly the result of drug use and Mr. Solis will take full responsibility. He did not represent that as an excuse, but rather, as an explanation,” Zapletal said.
Earlier, a social worker and addictions counselor who works with Gunnison County Jail inmates said Solis had sought out the treatment options there of his own volition and excelled beyond the level of others his age or experience.
Zapletal said addiction can be treated and Solis is doing what he can to address that, as well as the issues that led to the death.
“Mr. Solis has admitted guilt, accepted responsibility and a sentence that is on the higher end. … He accepted it to provide closure and with the understanding that it affected the community too,” Zapletal said.
“He hopes the court, Ms. Rascon’s family, and the community can know he is taking steps and making plans to be a better community member when he is released, which won’t be for a long time.”
In her closing, Waggoner spoke of Rascon’s children. She said she hoped that like Solis, they might earn good grades, play sports, or star in a school play; that they will have what their hearts desire and what all parents want for their children.
“Unfortunately, these three innocent children will have to do this without their mother. They will have to live with the trauma of how their mother was killed,” Waggoner said.
As for Zapletal’s assessment that murdering Rascon was out of character for Solis, Waggoner said that wasn’t accurate.
“This is not an accident. This is a brutal slaying of a 22-year-old girl. I think that’s where we get lost in this sometimes, that there’s a plea agreement, that there’s some forgiveness or understanding of what happened and that’s not always the case,” Waggoner said.
Solis was on bond in an assault case when he killed Rascon, she said.
“In my 15-year career, I have not seen anything so violent or senseless. Sometimes, the justice system cannot heal hearts — usually not ever. I doubt the family will hear much solace in any of the classes or achievements Mr. Solis intends when he is in prison.
“But I hope they know Ana Rascon has not been forgotten in this office.”
When Rascon’s mother, family and friends addressed the court earlier, they took issue with the plea agreement. One person, who could not be clearly heard, asked why the case had taken so long and why the plea was to second-degree murder, instead of to first-degree.
Chief District Judge J. Steven Patrick said the plea agreement furnished an agreed-upon sentence that was well within the aggravated range for second-degree murder, the maximum penalty for which is 48 years. A first-degree murder conviction would have brought a mandatory life term.
Achieving conclusion and closure is part of the plea bargaining process, which the trade off sometimes being sentencing length, Patrick said.
As to the duration of the case, the defense sought a delay because of the volume of evidence to review. After this was done, trial was set, but about a month before, a public defender left that office to join the District Attorney’s Office, prompting more than a year of legal arguments that went all the way up to the Colorado Supreme Court.
Last November, the court (with one dissent) agreed with the district attorney that Patrick had been incorrect to disqualify the entire District Attorney’s Office from the case after a public defender who had worked on Solis’ case joined the prosecutor’s office. The court’s majority found that although the particular deputy prosecutor who had once been with the public defender was properly disqualified, the entire office should not have been.
Just prior to a scheduled motions hearing after the ruling, however, the defense and prosecution reached an agreement.
The sentenced agreed to is six years shy of the maximum penalty. “I certainly understand the pain of the family of Ms. Rascon, however, six more years, or even a life sentence, does not address your loss, or the three children’s loss,” Patrick said, adopting the agreement and remanding Solis into custody.
Rascon’s mother had also opposed the plea deal.
“I want you to know that I don’t agree to the deal they made, with this amount of prison. To me, it seems very little for the damage he caused,” she said at the start of proceedings.
Avalos shared that her daughter was young, a good girl, who unfortunately got into drugs. “That is not a excuse for her to be killed in this way,” she said.
Rascon’s mother said she knew the decision on the plea agreement had been made and she couldn’t change it. “But I want him to know, the monster that is sitting there, that I hope every day he thinks about my daughter and the way that he killed her in a brutal way,” she said.
“I hope that he never gets out of prison. He doesn’t deserve to be able to do this to someone else.”
A previous report, with information directly from the court and the district attorney, stated Jorge Solis pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. At sentencing, it was learned the plea was to second-degree murder.