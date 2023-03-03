Man sentenced to 42 years in 'brutal, senseless' murder

Ana Rascon (screenshot/Go Fund Me)

Ana Victoria Rascon suffered a brutal death at the hands of a man her family called “a monster” who had taken the 22-year-old away from her three children.

On Friday, March 3, Jorge Solis was sentenced to 42 years in prison for second-degree murder, under a stipulated plea agreement.



