Cesar Gracian was readily able to set up not one, but two 2-pound shipments of methamphetamine as part of a Montrose trafficking case, despite not having a history of drug offenses, District Judge Keri Yoder said Monday, in sentencing him to six years in prison.
Gracian, who apologized for his role in the crime and said it was a terrible mistake driven by financial desperation, had hoped for probation.
“It was something I didn’t think. I was just trying to get my job (in window/glass repair) back,” said Gracian, who had briefly lost employment in 2021 because of the COVID-stricken economy. He asked for a chance to prove himself. “You won’t see me again. I’m a good man. I’m not a criminal. It was a mistake that took me here.”
Gracian was among those indicted in 2021 after a lengthy 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. He pleaded guilty to distributing drugs as a class-2 drug felony under an agreement that capped prison time at six years.
In March, a codefendant Ben Nguyen was sentenced to four years for his role in the operation.
Michael Vo, Todd Davies and Edward Sandoval have all pleaded not guilty to drug offenses in the case and have been set for trial. Two other men were sentenced last year to probation for misdemeanor drug possession in the case.
District Attorney Seth Ryan on Monday said Gracian, living in California, secured 2-pound shipments of methamphetamine for a codefendant he called “MV,” and when the first one was seized, Gracian arranged another. There is direct and circumstantial evidence Gracian sold meth both times, even though there are also mitigating factors, including his honesty with investigators and that Gracian was “extremely cooperative,” Ryan said.
“He was very forthcoming,” the prosecutor said — but drew a contrast between Gracian and Nguyen. Nguyen had a more limited role in the trafficking: he allowed his garage to be used for packaging the drugs and had loaned “MV” money, Ryan said.
Gracian, however, “actually sold” meth to MV, which he knew would be shipped to Colorado, Ryan said, arguing for the full six years to be imposed.
“This was a hook-up for a friend of a friend, period,” defense attorney Katharine Whitney countered. Her client, now 31, was in a desperate financial state at the time, she said. “He is the first to say he made a terrible error in judgment.”
That “catastrophic mistake” derailed him from his responsible life as a father of three and recently married man with a child due in July, Whitney also said. “It was a deviation, to say the least, from his core values.”
Despite living in California, Gracian has faithfully attended all court hearings in Montrose, including Monday’s, despite knowing prison was on the table, Whitney also said.
Per his attorney, Gracian had no serious felony history; only a misdemeanor offense in 2010. He would do well on probation, she said, hopeful there was “space” for him to be held accountable for his mistake without derailing the productive life he’d worked hard for.
Yoder said she did not know why Gracian had decided to do what he did — and not just once. His lack of a drug problem of his own “really kind of makes it worse,” the judge said. To her, it was a choice Gracian made without regard for what would happen to people who used the drugs here, or to his children in California.
“There isn’t an adequate answer for the why of what happened,” Yoder said. “ … You did it to make a quick buck.”
Yoder said she appreciated Gracian’s cooperation with authorities and his forthrightness, but could not overlook his access to drugs.
“You were able to come up with 4 pounds of methamphetamine. That’s a lot of drugs. That’s a lot of methamphetamine,” Yoder said.
Four pounds is 1,800 grams of meth, she said, explaining that 112 grams or more is chargeable as a class-1 drug felony. Conviction of that could bring eight to 32 years in prison.
“This was a criminal choice that you made,” Yoder said, imposing the full six years. She denied Whitney’s request for a stay of sentence until Gracian’s child is born.
“It would be a dereliction of my duty,” the judge said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone