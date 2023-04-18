Cesar Gracian was readily able to set up not one, but two 2-pound shipments of methamphetamine as part of a Montrose trafficking case, despite not having a history of drug offenses, District Judge Keri Yoder said Monday, in sentencing him to six years in prison.

Gracian, who apologized for his role in the crime and said it was a terrible mistake driven by financial desperation, had hoped for probation.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

