Police are attempting to locate a man they suspect of barging into a home and assaulting a man there, who fled barefoot to call for help on Monday night.
Robbie Frank Martinez, 42, is suspected of coming into the home on Spruce Drive and forcing his way into a bedroom where the other man was, Montrose Police Detective Sgt. Michelle Berry said.
A woman with whom Martinez was previously involved was also in the home.
Martinez allegedly used a weapon to strike the man, who was injured and ultimately was taken to the hospital.
The man escaped and ran to a convenience store some distance away to call 911, police said.
Martinez was no longer at the scene when police arrived. Berry said he is being sought on suspicion of first-degree burglary, assault, felony menacing, criminal mischief and domestic violence.
Formal charges have not been filed.
Martinez is described as 5-feet-10, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair that he keeps closely shaven.
“A quick apprehension would be best for everybody,” Berry said.
Anyone with information about Martinez or the incident Monday should contact dispatch at 970-249-9110.
Anonymous reports can be made via Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers, 970-249-8500; on the smart phone app P3Tips or P3Tips.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.