The man who allegedly fled from Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday, prompting a massive search off U.S. 50, was captured Monday afternoon.
Trayser Dybala, 19, was spotted in a vehicle on North Fourth Street by members of the High Impact Target Team street crimes unit shortly before 1 p.m. and removed from the car at gunpoint.
Authorities were still searching the vehicle as of 1 p.m.
Multiple agencies scoured areas off U.S. 50 by Jay Jay Road, Menoken and South River Road, looking for any sign of him. Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen with rifles along the highway Friday afternoon, while others deployed to strategic areas.
Sheriff Gene Lillard said at the time of the search Friday that Dybala could be armed.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team (street crimes unit) spotted Dybala riding in a Mercedes driven by another person Friday and, aware of his warrant, attempted to pull over the vehicle, Lillard said.
He said the driver, whose full name has yet to be confirmed, spotted the patrol unit and stomped on the gas, triggering a chase.
During the pursuit, Dybala apparently bailed out of the vehicle as it slowed near Jay Jay Road off U.S. 50. The Mercedes kept going and turned onto South River Road, headed toward Church Street in Olathe, so dispatchers informed the Olathe Police Department.
Chief Rogelio Pacheco was waiting when the Mercedes hit town; when its driver spotted him, he spun out, Lillard said.
The man then got out of the vehicle and ran, attempting to hide in the back of another person’s truck, Lillard said.
Pacheco arrested the man at gunpoint. Assisting him were Deputy Brannon Hassler, school resource officer in Olathe and Deputy Sam Gall.
Lillard said the driver faces possible charges of driving under suspension, reckless driving and eluding police.
