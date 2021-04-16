A man who at first said he’d fallen from a ladder and onto sharp objects was actually stabbed during an argument Tuesday, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined. The woman suspected of stabbing him had allegedly also assaulted him with a pencil the day before, inflicting cuts and bruises.
Deputies responding to Summit Church, where the injured man fled for help, arrested Flora Cruz-Molina on suspicion of second-degree assault, felony menacing and domestic violence. She is now free on bond. Formal charges are pending. A hearing as been set for May 6.
According to an arrest affidavit, Cruz-Molina argued with the man in their Jay Jay Road home, accusing him of infidelity, which he denied. When she ordered him to call the woman with whom she suspected he was having an affair, he denied having other relations and refused to make the call.
“Once Flora heard this, she pulled a kitchen knife from behind the television on top of the dresser and stabbed (man),” Deputy Jace Cline wrote.
Per the affidavit, the knife hit the left side of the man’s chest, but did not penetrate very deeply because of the thick sweater he was wearing.
“When Flora stabbed (him), Flora then pressed the kitchen knife against his neck,” Cline said in the affidavit. According to the complaining witness, he was able to wrestle the knife away from Cruz-Molina and run across the road to the church, tossing the knife near some mailboxes. Investigators were not able to locate the knife on Tuesday.
The man also reported an argument the day before and alleged Cruz-Molina had stabbed him with a pencil, injuring his finger and shoulder blade. Cline photographed cuts and bruises. In additional written statements reference in the affidavit, the man alleged that Cruz-Molina had also threatened to kill him and his mother if he went to Mexico; that she had punched him about three months earlier and to “not play with (her) or else (he) is going to be killed.”
When she was first questioned, Cruz-Molina reportedly said the man was injured while doing mechanical work and when she saw the injury, she offered to treat it, but instead, he went across the road to the church.
Cruz-Molina subsequently told another deputy the MCSO could search her home since she had nothing to hide. According to the affidavit, she again said the man had come into the home not feeling well and when she looked at him, she saw he was bleeding. When she retrieved rubbing alcohol to help treat the wound, he went to the church.
The deputy confronted her with what investigators had learned and asked why people would say she had stabbed the man. She stated she did not know.
Witnesses who were at the church for a Bible study told deputies the man entered the building hurt, and reported arguing with Cruz-Molina. The church’s pastor told Cline the man said Cruz-Molina had stabbed him with a kitchen knife. When asked, the pastor also said it was normal for the pair to argue and yes, he thought there might be physical violence in the relationship.
Due to the man’s injury and the similarity between his statements and those of witnesses, Cline arrested Cruz-Molina.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
