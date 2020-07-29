One of three men arrested in connection with the 2019 robbery at Alta convenience store has pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery, in exchange for a deferred judgment.
Paydon Boyle has agreed to complete two years of supervised probation as a condition of the deferral. If he successfully completes all terms of sentencing that are yet to be imposed by the court, no conviction will enter.
Boyle’s plea agreement, signed July 24, requires him to cooperate with the District Attorney’s Office, “including, but not limited to testifying at hearings or trials in the criminal matters involving both codefendants.”
Tristan Billingsley and Joseph Charron are also charged in the case.
The three men were accused of conspiring to rob the Alta gas station for cash to settle up their bar tab and to divide whatever extra they were able to snatch.
On July 11, 2019, Billingsley allegedly came into the South Townsend Avenue convenience store with a bandana covering his face, pointed a gun at the clerk, and told him he had eight seconds to hand over as much cash as possible.
Investigators used surveillance footage and recordings from home security systems to link a vehicle to the scene, which they then located on Chatam Drive.
Boyle was the registered owner and the other men were his roommates. According to police, Boyle ultimately admitted to driving to the gas station, and also pointed them to the gun’s location.
Billingsley, who denies the allegations, was arrested last September on a warrant. He was later charged with aggravated robbery, menacing and theft. Billingsley is due in court Sept. 1.
Charron was identified as the third suspect and was arrested on a warrant earlier this year. He is charged with aggravated robbery and misdemeanor theft. Charron’s next court date is Aug. 24.
Boyle’s plea was to an amended charge; initial charges of aggravated robbery and theft were dismissed. By pleading to attempted aggravated robbery, Boyle admitted to taking a substantial step toward committing robbery by use of force, threats or intimidation.
Although the agreement stipulates to two years of supervised probation as a condition of deferred judgment, other sentencing provisions are open to the judge.
Boyle’s sentencing date is Sept. 21.
