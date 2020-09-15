Joseph Davis had just been paroled from state prison last year, when he “almost immediately” joined a drug trafficking conspiracy, federal prosecutors said, in seeking a prison term for the Montrose man.
Davis was indicted in January with his wife and 11 others on several conspiracy charges related to the trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was last week sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.
A months-long investigation by local and federal agencies determined Davis was living on Spring Creek Road with codefendant Naomi Vaughn, whom he had married while still jailed on state drug charges.
He and Vaughn, who is awaiting sentencing on her own conspiracy plea, received meth at the home, which they and others would then sell at a profit.
Federal prosecutors in a sentencing statement said some of the money from the sales was wired to Mexico to pay drug suppliers.
Prosecutors highlighted Sept. 9, 2019, when Davis received several pounds of meth from unindicted co-conspirators, which he then sold. A search warrant served the following day at the Spring Creek home led to the seizure of 143.4 grams of pure meth.
Under his plea agreement, Davis stipulated that he is accountable for between 1.5 and 5 kilos of a mixture or substance containing meth, or at least 150 grams, but fewer than 500 grams, of actual meth.
“The defendant’s criminal history is cause for concern for community safety,” prosecutors said in the sentencing statement, listing felony convictions for drug use, vehicular eluding, possession with intent to distribute drugs and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
“The defendant was involved in (the) underlying drug conspiracy while he was on parole for a state drug conviction, for which he had been sentenced to 10 years. In fact, the defendant was paroled on May 6, 2019, and almost immediately joined the drug conspiracy for which he is now being sentenced.”
The government asked for a sentence within the midrange of recommended guidelines, citing Davis’ criminal history and “apparent lack of concern” for how his actions affected the community and his family — and also because previous prison sentences had not deterred him from committing crimes.
U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello on Sept. 9 denied Davis’ request for a variant sentence and handed down 12 years.
“Significant drug prosecutions like this are a high priority for our office, particularly when it involves a smaller community,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, in a news release.
“The length of this sentence — more than 12 years — demonstrates just how seriously we take this criminal activity. We commend our law enforcement partners, including the DEA, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montrose Police Department for their excellent work.”
In August, Vaughn pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine or meth-mixture, which carries a minimum 10-year sentence. Codefendant Angelina Maestas also pleaded to that charge, and to an additional charge of attempted witness tampering.
Ten others were indicted in the case: Omar Briceno-Quijano; Ofelia Lopez; Romeo Lujan; Luis Alberto Ibarra-Tade; Jonte LeFlore; Dustin Debarris; Steven Keith Jones; Frank Arroyo; Amanda Sumpter and Nicole Wickman.
Their cases are proceeding through the U.S. District Court.
