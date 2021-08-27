The man accused of firing off a weapon in Cerise Park — prompting a SWAT response and closure of the area on Wednesday — is suspected of burglary and multiple other offenses.
Christapher McCaw, 28, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary; motor vehicle theft; prohibited use of a weapon; unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon; theft, violating a protection order and driving under restraint.
Formal charges are due Sept. 2. McCaw remained in jail Friday night.
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls about gunshots near Marine Road. Montrose Police Department officers responded to the call, as the MCSO was on a call in Olathe. The responding officers began hearing gunshots and a short time later, an officer patrolling near Chipeta Road heard gunfire in Cerise Park.
Upon arrival, officers found a damaged Buick in the park and, around the bathrooms, a box of ammo and holster. The first officers on scene also heard two gunshots.
MCSO Investigator Angela Grubbs and others used the Buick’s plates to locate its owner.
According to McCaw’s arrest affidavit, that man was out of town and said “that if his vehicle was not at his home, it was stolen.” He directed officers to the person who knew where he kept the keys: his brother, McCaw, who was not supposed to be at his Marine Road home because of a court order prohibiting McCaw from being around his roommate.
Authorities contacted the roommate, who reported a broken window and also said he had video footage of McCaw allegedly in the home. The man reported his 9 mm handgun and four magazines were missing.
As the agencies strategized how to find McCaw, he was spotted on West Main Street, near the trailhead that leads into Cerise Park.
Upon contacting him, a sheriff’s investigator reportedly located a handgun in McCaw’s pocket, as well as various items, including three loaded magazines and anime stickers matching ones at his brother’s home.
According to the affidavit, McCaw said someone gave him the gun for protection and that he had his brother’s permission to be in the residence.
Grubbs later went to the scene on Marine Road, where she observed several $20 bills scattered around the front of the home and a large trashcan under a window with footprints similar to the tread pattern she’d seen on McCaw’s shoes.
Inside the home, she photographed fist-sized holes in the walls, a door ripped off its hinges and signs of disarray.
Grubbs collected the video surveillance and determined McCaw had neither a concealed carry permit nor a valid driver’s license.
