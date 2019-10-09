A kick-off party for the 2020 Colorado Manufacturing Awards will be held from 3 - 6 p.m. Thursday at Colorado Outdoors, 1101 Mayfly Drive, Montrose.

Montrose DART, the City of Montrose, TEI Rock Drills and Colorado Outdoors host the kick-off, which includes updates on statewide manufacturing; new criteria for 12 industry awards and nomination information.

