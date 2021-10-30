In the span of two days earlier this month, 13 people reported to the Montrose Police Department to register as sex offenders — but that doesn’t equate to 13 new sex offenses committed within that short period.
“There is a mix,” Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said, referring to the registrations completed between Oct. 13 and 14. “There are new ones and then there are renewals and just regular appointments. It’s not like there’s this huge influx of sex offenders.”
People convicted of sex offenses defined in Colorado law — with the exception of a few lower-level offenses, such as public indecency — are to be placed on the sex offender registry. Additionally, people convicted of another type of crime with an underlying sexual factual basis must also register.
“There is a long history of why we have a sex offender registry,” District Attorney Seth Ryan said.
“There were some series of cases where a sexually violent person got out of prison and sexually assaulted and attempted to kill two victims. One was when the predator posed as a client looking at a house and when the realtor showed up, he brutally sexually assaulted her and tried to kill her. Because (the prison) had not let anyone know he was released and there was no supervision of this person, there was public outrage.”
Sex offender registries were among the responses, Ryan said.
“Over the years, with sex offender treatment and the rubric of sex offender treatment, the prevailing theory is that sex offenders cannot really be cured. They can be treated and monitored and be provided tools so they can remain safely in the community, but they are never really ‘cured’ of being a sex offender,” Ryan said, in explaining another factor driving sex offender registries is the need to keep track of offenders.
The Colorado Sex Offender Registration Act requires sex offenders to register with whatever law enforcement agency has jurisdiction over where they live.
According to the most current local agency data, there are 74 registered sex offenders within Montrose city limits and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office has 52 registrants.
One of the 52 is a sexually violent predator. This designation applies to offenders convicted after July 1, 1999 of first-degree sexual assault; second-degree sexual assault; unlawful sexual contact; sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.
Additionally, in order to be designated as a sexually violent predator, the offender: must have been either a stranger to the victim, or established a relationship for the purposes of sexual victimization; met certain risk assessment criteria, or demonstrated significant psychopathy as determined by testing.
Whenever a person who is required to register as a sex offender moves into unincorporated Montrose County, he or she must report to the sheriff’s office, Lt. Ted Valerio said. Registration may be quarterly or annually and the offender has prints and photos taken at least once a year. Registrants who are transient have to register weekly, Valerio also said.
The police department schedules days for registrants to come in, in part because of COVID restrictions and because the new public safety complex is still under construction. (When completed, the new police headquarters will have a specific, separate entrance for sex offender registrations.)
“We have some longtime registrants,” Montrose Police Sgt. Michelle Berry said. “After a certain period, offenders are allowed to petition the court to get off the registry.”
Whether that is possible depends on individual cases, the nature of the conviction and applicable statute.
The registration information police agencies collect is uploaded to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s sex offender registry at colorado.gov/apps/dps/sor/. The CBI’s site does not, however, necessarily list the same number of registered sex offenders as there might be in a given jurisdiction: the site only makes public the names of adult sex offenders who were convicted of felonies, not those convicted of misdemeanors, or juveniles.
Neither the MCSO nor the MPD maintains an online sex offender registry. These records can be requested in person, or people can view the CBI’s website. (There are also third-party sites not maintained by law enforcement that list sex offenders.)
“We don’t currently provide one through the city,” Berry said.
As a precautionary measure, the MCSO in 2017 took down its online sex offender registry following a federal ruling in the case of three Colorado sex offenders. The U.S. District Court found that for those three specific plaintiffs, the registry violated protections against cruel and unusual punishment and that the registry also violated and due process protections.
This ruling was overturned in 2020 on appeal, with the 10th Circuit finding the legislative intent behind the registry was civil, not punitive and “does not resemble public shaming. … does not resemble banishment” and “the application of the (registration act) to the appellees does not amount to probation.”
It is a mistake to think of the term “sex offender” as only applying to people who victimize children, the officers and DA said.
“It’s not just crimes against children. It includes forcible sexual assault of adult females or males; unlawful sexual contact against an adult victim,” Ryan said.
Valerio said even those convicted of crimes against children are not always precluded from places where kids might be. Again, this depends on the specific sentencing provisions in place for a specific offender; for example, while some are barred from being in contact with anyone under 18, others can have contact with the approval of their treatment team or the courts.
“One of the things most people don’t realize is even though somebody may be convicted of sexual assault on a child, they may not be restrained from schools and other places like that unless a judge has restrained them,” Valerio said. “Sometimes, people might be concerned about that.”
The sex offender registry requires a balancing act between keeping track of high-risk, dangerous individuals and wanting people to be productive members of their community when they are released, Ryan said.
An unintended consequence of sex offender registries is that offenders can have a hard time getting jobs or housing once they have served their sentence, which can interfere with them receiving necessary treatment, he said — a “downward spiral.”
Although some public sentiment may be that sex offenders should be locked up forever, Colorado law only provides for that in specific circumstances.
“You have that range of different classifications of sex offenses. Anything that’s a class-4 felony or higher is mandatory lifetime sentencing,” Ryan said.
What that means, though, is that a court imposes a minimum sentence and then, once that time has been served, the Department of Corrections can decide to keep the person in custody, up to the remainder of his or her natural life, he said. The DOC weighs factors such as how the offender is progressing and the risk that person might pose.
Another part of balancing risks includes how the public uses the information. Harassment of registered sex offenders is no more legal than is harassing anyone else, Berry, Smith and the DA said.
“We would hope the public would not misuse that information,” said Berry.
Berry says there are relatively few failures to register among those required to do so with the MPD, plus the majority of sex offenders are in compliance with their specific requirements. “I feel pretty confident that we have track of this,” she said.
