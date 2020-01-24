When Russell Stover announced last week it's closing both its candy plant and store in town, it meant one of the largest closures in Montrose’s history.
A private manufacturing company here will typically employ about 80, Montrose Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Sandy Head said, but in the case of Russell Stover, the candy maker employs nearly 400 seasonal and full-time workers.
“Russell Stover has been the largest employer that we’ve ever had,” Head said.
The candy-maker will cease operations here in March 2021 after more than 45 years in Montrose.
Vice President of Operations Ron Kelehar told employees, in a letter dated Jan. 14, the decision is based on “shifts in customer demand and more efficient plant operations.”
Russell Stover is faced with a change in the way people are buying products, company spokesman Robbie Vorhaus said previously. Customer demand and the way they acquire products pushed Russell Stover to change, he added.
Although the closure means a loss for Montrose, Head said, at least the company gave ample notice for its employees to find work. The 15-month timetable provides the workers enough leeway to find another line of work, she said.
“They’re not emptying the building today or tomorrow,” Head said.
She added the hope is that Russell Stover remains here for at least a year, but such closure dates can be changed.
Russell Stover also has a benefit package for its employees, which is “hard to replace” because not everyone in Montrose has a retirement plan, paid vacation and insurance benefits, Head said.
When the news broke, both state and local officials voiced their surprise of the candy marker’s closure.
“I was very shocked and very disturbed by reading the news. That’s 400-plus jobs for people from Montrose, Olathe and Delta,” State Rep. Matt Soper said. The Republican represents Delta County and parts of Mesa County.
He said, coupled with other significant regional closures, such as the retirement of Nucla Station on the West End and its associated coal mine — plus more recent closures of a power generation station in Craig — western Colorado is taking a hit of about 2,000 jobs.
“This is probably the greatest economy Colorado has ever known. Western Colorado was just getting back on its feet (economically). …. The only explanation is government interference in the marketplace, which has resulted in an unfriendly business climate,” Soper said.
Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association closed Nucla Station and is closing a station in Craig because of a settlement agreement involving the state’s regional haze plan. More recently, Tri-State announced it would close all its coal assets including the remaining ones in Craig (by 2030), in part to comply with carbon reduction requirements in Colorado and New Mexico.
Soper said he will fight anti-business bills and intends to sponsor a bill that would extend the Rural Jump Start program, in hopes of spurring more entrepreneurs to come to the Western Slope. The bill he envisions would continue the current Rural Jump Start program, but expand it and make it easier to clear a current no-competition requirement.
Soper also is encouraging people in the agricultural industry to look to local workers before hiring migrant workers to “at least give them a shot.”
Residents have also said they will offer assistance to those employees.
Local real estate agent DeNece Crowe said she’ll help them with writing resumes cover letters, filling out applications, producing simple video applications and among others.
She said she not only wanted to help the workers, but their families as well, in a “life-changing” event.
"Thoughts and prayers, I am sure, are appreciated but I feel compelled to do what I know how to do to be of practical help. Even simple acts matter,” Crowe said via email.
She can be reached at denece@crowerealtymontrose.com, or call or text her at 970-234-6323.
According to Montrose County Assessor Brad Hughes, Russell Stover paid more than $200,000 (overall) in personal property taxes to the county and to special districts last year. Those funds went back into the county, as well as the Montrose Rural Fire, Colorado River Water, Bostwick Park Water, Tri-County Water Conservancy, Montrose Recreation, Montrose Library and school districts.
More will be known about what happens in the interim for Russell Stover after its corporate office comes to Montrose at the end of this month, said Head.
She added Russell Stover’s plan for its factory equipment is up in the air, as the bigger concern is based on its workers.
“Their focus right now is on the employees and what they can do for the employees,” Head said.
