A Delta woman “sprinted” into the path of an oncoming semi on March 20, a short time after phoning a family member and telling him that she loved everyone, Delta Police Department reports released Friday, April 15, say.
The woman, who was in her 50s, died on her birthday.
Her manner of death was ruled suicide and the cause was multiple blunt-force injuries.
On the morning of March 20, a 39-year-old man drove his 2019 Kenworth semi and flatbed trailer loaded with bagged sawdust northbound on U.S. 50.
Per the reports: When he neared 1600 Road in Delta, a woman standing on the side of the road appeared to put up her coat’s hood and run toward the truck. The driver swerved and braked to miss her, but she collided with the rig’s trailer about 13 feet from the front of it and was pulled under the wheels, which killed her.
Officer Mark Bowen was dispatched to the scene at 9:02 a.m. March 20. Upon arrival, he immediately covered the woman’s body with a blanket.
The semi driver and his female passenger both said the deceased woman had run toward the truck and that after the collision, the driver came to a stop as fast as he could.
A scene investigation the Colorado State Patrol’s reconstruction expert later completed showed the semi traveled about 403 feet from the point of impact before it could stop. Skid marks measured 337.8 feet.
As Bowen and other officers dealt with the aftermath of the crash, they could hear the deceased’s cell phone ringing in her coat pocket, where they also found her driver’s license.
Bowen checked the call log and found two outgoing calls, one of which was timed just four minutes before the crash was called in. There were also “multiple missed calls” from family members; the officer “observed messages stating ‘Happy Birthday.’”
Bowen and one of the other officers went to the family home where the woman had been living. Her son told them she had called shortly before 9 a.m., and said “she loves everyone, gives hugs and kisses to everyone and Medicaid will take care of everything.”
When he asked her where she was, she hung up, Bowen was told.
“ … the truck driver did what he could to miss the female party running into the roadway. This accident will be closed as a suicide,” Officer Andy Braslin wrote in his supplemental report.
Delta Police Chief Lucas Fedler also responded to the crash. He visited a nearby business to see if it had surveillance cameras that had been pointed toward the road. The employee thought so, but needed to check with the owner.
Days later, the business owner contacted Fedler to say the camera footage had been lost, but that her brother had seen the footage from the time of the crash.
Fedler spoke with that man on April 14, the same day he received the woman’s autopsy report.
The witness said that on the footage, he had seen a woman walking on U.S. 50 in front of his sister’s business and that she had stopped nearby, appearing to watch traffic. The witness told Fedler that as the semi approached, the woman “sprinted” into it and rolled underneath the trailer.
He was “certain” the woman ran in front of the semi on purpose, because she’d watched several smaller vehicles go by, then “sprinted out” toward the semi, Fedler’s report says.
“It’s extremely sad for the truck driver,” Fedler told the Montrose Daily Press on Thursday. “He did everything he could to avoid the accident. He wasn’t expecting it to happen. I feel terrible for him. I feel terrible for the family.”
Editor’s note: The Montrose Daily Press does not routinely report suicides, but there are exceptions, such as when an incident prompts a law enforcement response and an initial news story.
If you are struggling, or know someone else is, please reach out. Call 911 in emergencies. The Center for Mental Health operates a 24-hour crisis and support line at 970-252-6220 and a 24-hour crisis intervention center at 300 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose. Information about non-emergency services can be accessed by calling the center at 970-252-3200. The National Suicide Prevention line is 800-273-8255. The Colorado Crisis and Support Line is 844-493-8255 (TALK) or text 741741 for a crisis counselor.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.