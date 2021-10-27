Marching band regionals advance Montrose, Delta, Olathe to CBA state championships

At Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction Oct. 21, the Colorado Bandmasters Association (CBA) Regionals competition took place for the regional high school marching bands.
For Montrose and Delta counties, results of the competition qualified Montrose, Delta and Olathe high schools for the CBA State Championships, which are at Colorado State University, Pueblo this year.
For Cedaredge High School, Thursday’s competition was the end of the road. As a Class 1A band, Cedaredge needed to place within the top six in the state. It came in seventh.
In CBA competitions, all bands are scored in three categories of music, visuals and general effect. The overall score, which is out of a total of 100 points, tends to be higher with larger bands, as points are not given on any sort of weighted scale.
Each class of 1A-5A competes only with other bands in its class.
Out of the four Delta and Montrose county bands, Cedaredge and Olathe are both 1A. Delta is 2A and Montrose is 4A.
1A Outcomes
At Thursday’s regional competition, which involved Cedaredge, Olathe, Bayfield and Gunnison, Olathe took first place with an overall score of 56.30. This score put it in fifth place statewide out of a total of nine bands, in which Monte Vista is in the lead with a score of 58.75.
Coming in behind Olathe was Bayfield with a score of 55.10, making it the last qualifier for the state competition.
In third place at the regional competition (seventh statewide), Cedaredge finished with a score of 54.80. The placement means that Cedaredge will not be proceeding to the state competition in Pueblo, nor will the bands that placed beneath it; La Junta (score 48.95) or Gunnison (score 45.55).
The state qualifiers for Class 1A, therefore, in placement order, are Monte Vista, Estes Park, Rocky Ford, Florence, Olathe and Bayfield.
2A Outcomes
In Class 2A, the western regional competition involved only Delta and Montezuma Cortez. Out of the two, Delta took the lead with a 62.15 over Montezuma Cortez’s 60.45. That being said, both bands qualified for the state competition, as they both placed within the required top eight.
Delta currently stands in fourth place statewide out of a total of 12 bands. In the first three places are the Classical Academy (71.00), Eaton (69.25) and Elizabeth (64.30).
Delta’s regional competitor, Montezuma Cortez, stands sixth in the state.
The state qualifiers for Class 2A in placement order are the Classical Academy, Eaton, Elizabeth, Delta, Alameda, Montezuma Cortez, Woodland Park and Conifer.
4A OutcomesIn Class 4A, where Montrose landed on second place regionally out of four bands — the others of which were Central, Grand Junction and Durango. Statewide, Montrose is approximately in the middle of the placements — 13th out of 23.
Montrose came away from the regional competition with a score of 71.05, falling a couple points short of Central’s 73.45 but beating Grand Junction High School’s 67.40 and Durango’s 57.50.
Durango did not qualify for the state competition.
The state qualifiers for Class 4A in placement order are the Air Force Academy, Loveland, Pine Creek, Centaurus, Rampart, Liberty, Monarch, Mesa Ridge, Heritage, Central, Littleton, Widefield, Montrose, Bear Creek, Grand Junction, Dakota Ridge, Broomfield, Highlands Ranch, Standley Lake and Palmer.
