Many people know Tuesday is Mardi Gras, but carnival season officially begins on Jan. 6, which is also known as Twelfth Night because it’s 12 days after Christmas. Carnival season actually concludes with Mardi Gras which - Fat Tuesday. The whole purpose of Mardi Gras is to celebrate the season before the solemn period of Lent which falls before Easter.
New Orleans and Rio de Janeiro are probably the most famous locations for Mardi Gras celebrations, however Mobile, Alabama had the first official Mardi Gras in 1703.
Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans start in earnest about three weeks before the big day. Not only are there parades in downtown New Orleans and the French Quarter, but the suburbs and surrounding areas get involved, too. Krewes, social organisations that put on parades or balls, are the driving force behind Mardi Gras, and there is a krewe for everyone, including the Krewe of Barkus which has dogs at its center. The season draws to a close on Fat Tuesday when the Krewe of Zulu roll through downtown New Orleans. At midnight the fun and merriment ends and Lent begins.
Mardi Gras in Montrose goes back to at least 1994 when a Mardi Gras ball was held at the Montrose Pavilion by the Krewe of Mountain Maskers, a group of Southerners that formed a “krewe” during a crawfish boil. After five years, the group dissolved, and Montrose hasn’t had a regular Mardi Gras celebration since.
This year, however, Mardi Gras is back, sort of. On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Horsefly Brewing Company is hosting a Mardi Gras party which will also double as a community tap night for the Montrose High School Environmental Club. For every beverage sold from the time Horsefly opens at 11 a.m., $1 will be donated to be club and will go towards funding an Earth Week celebration. Last year the students handed out 100 reusable water bottles, hosted a zero-waste taco bar, and with a donation from Altrusa they planted a tree at school for Arbor Day.
In the evening, masks, King Cake and Cajun food will be available for purchase, so come down and, as we say in New Orleans, laissez les bon temps rouler or let the good times roll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.