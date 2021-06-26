Special to the Montrose Daily Press
A special evening for everyone who enjoys live music is planned for Tuesday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m. when guest harpist, Margot Krimmel, is traveling through on her way back to Boulder.
You can hear some of her creative harp music on her website, www.boulderharp.com to get a sneak preview of the show. It will be held in the beautiful large “living room” in the library upstairs at Precedence Productions, 511 E. Main Street. A suggested donation of $10 can be paid at the door, with all proceeds going to the performer. The bar will also be open.
She is a native of Denver, who played guitar in swing bands before taking up the harp. She began her harp career entertaining guests six nights a week at the Sonnenalp Resort in Vail before moving to Boulder and expanding into teaching and composing.
Her career as a solo performer include diverse awards in jazz, traditional music and composition for Celtic harp. With several CDs she has recorded and her experience playing internationally many years in an Irish music duo, her program promises to be a fun variety of music sure to offer something for all listeners.
For more information, contact Robin Freed at 970-275-8996.
