Marie Reed’s first painting still hangs in her kitchen.
Reed discovered a passion for painting when a friend convinced her to join an art class.
That was 1970.
It took only one painting for Reed to become hooked. She began taking classes with big-name artists in Texas such as Renne Hughes, Mary King, and another she referred to as “maester,” who taught her portrait painting.
While Reed has a talent for portrait painting, her love lies in nature. In Texas, she would paint Western themes of old barns and animals.
Reed moved to Ouray in 1980 with her husband, where she taught under the tutelage of Western painter Bill Tipton, an artist often featured in places like Wells Fargo.
“After we came up here, I was still painting,” said Reed. “I was into mountains, snow and trees, things of nature. I love to paint aspen trees.”
Reed taught an art class in Ouray after moving from Texas, working with different artists. She would often take her art out on weekends and set up with a few other artists in a town square, where they would sell most of their art.
But painting wasn’t Reed’s main career.
“I worked a lot of jobs,” said Reed.
The artist worked as a PBS operator in Texas for 13 years. Once she moved to Ouray, Reed found many opportunities in a variety of stores, such as an art store, pharmacy and a museum in which she worked for three summers.
“Most of it was just for fun. I love meeting people and talking with them and I was able to do that in Ouray,” Reed said.
“They always want some history of the town and I love the history around this area.”
When Reed’s husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, the couple decided to move to Montrose in 2000, where she still lives. Her husband passed in 2003, but her family stays close with her, providing photos from their trips in which she can draw painting inspiration while living at the Homestead at Montrose.
“It’s the beauty of nature, I love everything,” said Reed. “I enjoy painting waterfalls, trees, mountains, and outdoor scenes.”
Nature makes Reed feel “clean” as opposed to the air in Texas, a Colorado characteristic that drives many of the artist’s paintings.
For Reed, there is no real process. Once a canvas is out, she picks up a brush and begins painting from a reference photo.
At one point painting was the best stress reliever, and she found she could paint all day.
“All the time,” said Reed. “That’s all I wanted to do.”
One of the best pieces of advice Reed ever received was from her former mentor, Renne Hughes.
“Renne would tell me, “If you think you’re finished, set your painting on your easel and let it sit there for a while. Every time you go by, you’ll look at it and see little things you need to change,” said Reed.
“That’s how you finish it — you look at it until it’s complete.”
Reed prefers to paint with oils, saying they last longer than other media, like acrylic. Since moving to the Homestead, she has learned to work more in acrylics through the activities department at the assisted living community, but likes to paint in her oils.
The artist was told by Hughes that she paints “tightly,” her art reflecting a more realistic touch to the canvas similar to a photograph. Reed’s technical brush on the canvas is transportive, bringing to life a moment in time.
