Senior advocacy was one of Marilynn Huseby’s greatest passions in life. Well-known and loved throughout Montrose, Huseby left behind on Dec. 17 a legacy built on compassion, education and community that was embedded deeply in the heart of the Montrose Pavilion’s Golden Circle Senior Center.
The senior center has evolved over the years as a place for older adults to find help, resources and above all – community. Huseby was a professional Medicare adviser and broker who passionately advocated for her clients, working as the senior center’s retirement services supervisor to ensure seniors received the best coverage for their needs.
Her close friend and colleague, Siggie Carpenter, holds immeasurable respect for the work Huseby accomplished. Carpenter provides public relations services for the senior center.
“She felt that a lot of seniors were being taken advantage of through misinformation – they were misled, misguided. And it was her mission to be an advocate for them,” Carpenter recalled, adding that Huseby would help people find alternative healthcare programs best suited to their needs.
Huseby dedicated the last chapters of her life to the senior center where she helped members with retirement and event planning. Carpenter described her late friend as private, preferring to live her life quietly and without attention. When she passed in December, however, her death resonated through the Montrose community.
“We agreed long ago that if something were to happen, it wasn’t about the quantity of our years, but the quality of our life,” Carpenter said of her late friend. “And she had reached a point where there was no quality left and it was all indignant.”
For two months Huseby battled complications after contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia, ultimately deciding to leave the Montrose hospital to spend her final days in her idyllic home surrounded by friends and family. The woman who spent her life advocating for older adults found herself in the compassionate care of Hope West Hospice and Comfort Care professionals, Carpenter said.
Huseby pushed to educate seniors on their medical rights, but her footprints tread beyond professional assistance. As a board member for the Montrose Senior Center, Huseby advocated for the center by spearheading a multitude of fundraising, educational and social events that would help the center grow and thrive.
Carpenter recalled how her friend worked “nonstop” in her efforts, including directing variety shows that raised funds for the center’s “Pay it Forward Fund,” a program designed to keep lunches for seniors affordable.
Huseby also implemented the “Golden Ticket” campaign for the senior lunch program.
The campaign ushered in The Stone House, a Montrose-based restaurant that caters lunches for seniors, a service the senior center provides every weekday at noon.
Don Vincent, The Stone House owner, remembers Huseby as a “wonderful, caring person” who contributed a great deal to the community.
“From my perspective, I think Marilyn was a great asset to Montrose and especially the senior center,” Vincent said. “She put a lot into it [the senior center]. I’m just really sad that she’s gone and that she’s not with us. She put a lot of things in place that will continue on and I hope that continues to be a positive thing for Montrose.”
Vincent added that Huseby was “a really good person.”
Huseby established a partnership with the Montrose Recreation Center that brought a monthly educational lecture series to the senior center. The education program brings in local professionals and residents who present local history and subjects of interest.
She also promoted the Montrose Pavilion’s Saturday night dances in efforts to involve community members of all ages. The ongoing weekly dance reflects Huseby’s desire to unite her community and underscores her love for the arts.
Huseby left a significant mark on the Montrose community and leaves behind even larger shoes to fill, but Carpenter specified that one of her friend’s greatest accomplishments lies in the sustainability that encapsulates each of the programs.
The former retirement services supervisor made passing the torch “really easy” by establishing committed connections around the community.
“You just have to keep going forward,” Carpenter said of the senior center’s future. “But how do you honor someone’s life? You honor them by staying involved in the things they were involved in.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.