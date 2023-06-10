In a sales tax-based municipality like the city of Montrose, every dollar spent at a local grocery store, hotel or restaurant helps the city, which doesn’t charge property tax, to function and prosper. So when flights full of Telluride-bound skiers touch down at the airport, and their passengers stop at City Market, or when a group drives over from the Front Range for some fun on the Western Slope and chooses to stay downtown, the local economy gets a boost.
“A good chunk of the revenue that the city takes in every year is from out-of-town people who come to town, shop in our stores, they buy groceries, they buy gas, they stay in hotels, eat in restaurants, and portions of that come into the city,” said Office of Business and Tourism Communications Manager William Woody.
Since 2019, the city's Visitor Center at 107 S. Cascade Ave. has averaged nearly 4,500 guests per year.
And while the city doesn’t have a way to count exactly how many tourists stop by, tax revenue has increased over the past few years. In 2022, the total collected sales and use tax was $26.07 million; an increase of $2.54 million dollars from 2021, and $5.83 million over budgeted revenue. The total retail sales tax collected in 2022 is $23.37 million.
City officials know Montrose isn’t the only destination on the map. That’s why Visit Montrose’s “Stay here. Play everywhere motto” is golden — they want visitors to come here and explore all over, using Monstrose as basecamp.
Three years after Covid drastically impacted the tourism industry — and brought with it an influx of visitors and new residents to the Western Slope — the city’s tourism arm, Visit Montrose, is planning the first summer that can truly be “normal” again. And staff are considering how to market responsibly, now that the city is becoming less and less of a hidden gem.
“We are essentially the cheerleaders of the city of Montrose,” Woody said. “We promote everything Montrose for the residents who live here and out-of-town guests alike.”
Lisa Kuczmarksi, the city’s director of business and tourism, said travel within the state jumped during Covid, to the point where the city and partner municipalities on the Western Slope had to change their messaging. She said Montrose focused on public health marketing, and at some points on promoting events to a smaller, more local audience, while other cities like Ouray, dealing with an influx of guests, asked Montrose to tone down their marketing of neighboring attractions.
According to Kuczmarksi, the city wants to collaborate, rather than compete, with nearby destinations like Ouray, Grand Junction and Telluride. Visit Montrose puts out its own publications, such as an official visitor guide, but also provides materials to help guests explore neighboring areas and attractions, focusing on everything within a 60 to 90-minute drive.
The city’s tourism arm partners with local attractions like the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, and works together with local businesses and organizations to put on events like the Montrose Mudder and FUNC (Fun on the Uncompahgre) Fest.
Kuczmarksi said these events have been modified or canceled for the past three years, but in 2023 the city is hoping to bring them back as they were pre-Covid.
She also hopes the city can continue working with the state’s tourism department to participate in familiarization tours, which host special guests like business owners and international travelers and bring them to important destinations within Colorado.
Visit Montrose, she said, is happy to partner with more agencies, businesses and organizations to bring big and small events to the city.
But Woody noted the increased visibility is a “double-edged sword,” and the city’s tourism arm has to focus on responsibility and stewardship to avoid compounding on the area’s struggles.
When some people hit the road, he noted, they never went back home. And Montrose, with the largest percentage of residents in the state who have access to high-speed broadband internet, is an appealing choice for remote workers.
“Housing demand is at an all-time high,” he said, noting an influx of new residents has led to housing demand Montrose hasn’t seen since before the Great Recession.
And too many guests can overwhelm natural resources too, which is why Woody likes the city to keep some of the best spots under wraps.
“We don’t tell people where the best fishing holes are,” he said. “We want them to work with our local guides.”
While Woody said he likes to see state and national recognition for all the attractions Montrose has to offer, the city now walks the line of growing responsibly and avoiding excess promotion.
“We want to make sure we’re not doing things too quick, too fast,” he said. “We’re still a small town, we’re an agricultural community.”
