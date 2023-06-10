In a sales tax-based municipality like the city of Montrose, every dollar spent at a local grocery store, hotel or restaurant helps the city, which doesn’t charge property tax, to function and prosper. So when flights full of Telluride-bound skiers touch down at the airport, and their passengers stop at City Market, or when a group drives over from the Front Range for some fun on the Western Slope and chooses to stay downtown, the local economy gets a boost.

“A good chunk of the revenue that the city takes in every year is from out-of-town people who come to town, shop in our stores, they buy groceries, they buy gas, they stay in hotels, eat in restaurants, and portions of that come into the city,” said Office of Business and Tourism Communications Manager William Woody.



