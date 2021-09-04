Marriott Hotels and Lamont Companies jointly confirmed construction is underway for a Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Montrose, according to a press release.
The announcement comes after Jeff Lamont, president and CEO of Lamont Companies, confirmed modular construction of the hotel was underway in South Dakota, where Lamont Companies is headquartered.
“We are very excited and look forward to bringing this great new Marriott Hotel to Montrose,” said Lamont in the release. “We are thrilled to be going into the new Colorado Outdoors development.”
The planned four-story, 90-unit hotel is expected to feature a pool, meeting room, 24-hour “high-profile” fitness center, lobby workspaces with free WiFi and high-speed internet, business center and convenience market.
Lamont on Friday said the hotel is estimated to add approximately 10 full-time jobs. Approximately 10-20 jobs are expected to be part-time positions.
It’s estimated the project will add 40-50 full-time jobs during the construction phase. The total includes both workers from Lamont and local subcontractors.
The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority (MURA) board approved $600,000, as of September 2020, in TIF expenditures for the hotel’s horizontal site improvements. The $600,000 is the only TIF expenditure within Lamont Companies’ development agreement, City Engineer Scott Murphy said.
The city has yet to pay the $600,000 for the improvements — it’s currently acting as an approved amount, which is expected to help with paving, curb, gutter and sidewalk as well as parking lot lighting.
If the amount exceeds $600,000 — Murphy said that’s a possibility due to the rise in commodity prices — it’s expected to be covered by Lamont Companies.
Lamont said despite the mileage between Montrose and South Dakota — more than 900 miles — he isn’t concerned about deliverability of modular sections to the on-site location. Lamont Companies is building the modular sections in South Dakota, but much of the first-level is expected to be built on-site within Colorado Outdoors. That won’t start, though, until modular construction is further along, which Lamont expects will be in six to nine months.
Lamont added that the length of delivery isn’t expected to add any additional costs.
Lamont Companies will serve as the developer and general contractor for the project. Local subcontractors are planned to be hired to help with various job tasks of the project.
In the release, Marriott Hotels and Lamont companies both touted the hotel’s proximity to Curecanti National Conservation Area, Black Canyon National Park, the Ute Indian Museum, Museum of the Mountain West and U.S. 50.
The Marriott hotel is part of Stage 2 of the Colorado Outdoors Urban Renewal Area project. Tax increment financing (TIF) revenues — a financing method to stimulate economic development — are being used to fund the project.
According to a report from Anderson Analytics, which is providing financial updates of the project for the MURA board, Stage 2 TIF revenues — which includes revenue from Stage 1 ($4.5 million) — are projected to total $19.8 million. Without the hotel, Stage 2 projections drop to $14.5 million.
Despite the hotel’s considerable contribution in terms of TIF revenue (according to Anderson Analytics, with the hotel’s inclusion, all of the Stage 1 and Stage 2 projects put the project on track to pay off MURA’s promissory notes, which, as of April 2021, total $10.5 million), Mayfly Founder David Dragoo said each project within Colorado Outdoors is valued equally.
“Every site is like a building block in this structure, so everything is important,” Dragoo said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.