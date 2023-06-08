230609-state-marshall fire

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty shares results from the investigation into the cause of the Marshall Fire, June 8, 2023, in Boulder. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

 

The Marshall Fire in Boulder County was caused by two distinct ignitions, one sparked by an unmoored Xcel Energy power line and another from embers of a week-old trash fire at the nearby Twelve Tribes property, that eventually merged into the larger fire, investigators announced Thursday.

The Marshall Fire began on Dec. 30, 2021, amid intense high winds and quickly became the most destructive fire in Colorado history, burning over 6,000 acres, damaging more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County, Louisville and Superior, and killing two people.



