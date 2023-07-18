Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s board will be choosing a new president, after former president Kyle Martinez stepped down last week.
“It was time,” Martinez said Monday. “I’ve had some changes in what I’m doing in work. DMEA is in a good place.”
Martinez, of Olathe, is CEO of Touch of Care Hospice in Montrose, as well as a farmer/rancher.
He served eight years on DMEA’s board of directors, recently securing reelection to District 2 in June. During his time on the board, DMEA launched a subsidiary fiber company, Elevate, weathered a cyberattack, and saw former CEO Jasen Bronec depart after an unspecified investigation in 2021.
DMEA also concluded a lengthy legal battle and agreement to buy the way out of its contract with former power wholesaler Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, and in 2020, signed a new contract with Guzman Energy.
“I thought Kyle did well,” fellow longtime board member Bill Patterson said. “He took over right when Jasen left and there was some controversy around that, but I think he handled it well. We stayed on track.”
The board will select a new president. DMEA Board of Directors Vice President Stacia Cannon will head the board in the interim.
The co-op itself has four months to appoint a new director to Martinez’s seat and the application process for that is expected to begin next month.
“We couldn’t be more appreciative of Kyle’s dedicated service as a board member for DMEA and Elevate, and for his leadership as DMEA board president. We would like to add and emphasize that Kyle will be missed,” Jack Johnston, CEO of DMEA, said in a provided statement.
“Both organizations are thankful for his many contributions and we wish him the very best,” Johnston added.
“I like what we’ve accomplished," Martinez said. “We’ve held rates stable, built fiber, and increased internet speeds to a lot of our customers.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone