My fellow bookworms might know that the first full week of October marks National Mystery Series Week! This is a fun opportunity to check out mysteries in this library.
Even though this week is dedicated to mystery series, I would recommend enjoying mysteries in any form. Mysteries have always been one of my favorite genres. It almost feels like I’m playing a game when I’m reading them. Working through a puzzle, and trying to fit all the pieces together, before the author fully reveals the intricate picture they’ve painted. That can add a whole new layer of interest seldom found in other genres.
I’m not alone in my love of mysteries. According to R. Cook, in “The Complete History of the Mystery,” people have enjoyed them since prehistoric times. The forms of those stories have evolved throughout the ages in many ways. They originated as verbal stories, then took on various written forms (such as penny dreadfuls in the 19th century and chapter books). They’ve also developed into movies and television shows.
Mysteries are one of the most popular genres today, and many subgenres have maintained interest in society at large. Many of them are mentioned in Elizabeth Foxwell’s article, “What’s in a Name? Mystery Subgenres Explained.” There’s the cozy mystery that takes place in nice villages or houses in the country. They don’t have as much graphic content as other subgenres. Noir mysteries feature a very pessimistic view of the world (and often don’t end well for the main characters). Paranormal mysteries are some of my favorites. They involve supernatural elements, like the presence of ghosts or monsters!
If you would like to read a classic mystery novel, I would recommend “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Sherlock Holmes is the most famous fictional sleuth and he has inspired many adaptations. A popular one right now is the television series “Sherlock.” If classics aren’t what you desire, there are plenty of other options. “Sharp Objects” isn’t a book for the faint of heart, but I couldn’t take my eyes off of it. It’s a fictional account of a disturbing town, a very dysfunctional family, and a series of grisly murders.
This library offers a plethora of options via DVDs, audiobooks, e-books, and more. It even has a section dedicated to mystery novels. Whether you would like to enjoy my suggestions, or discover something all on your own, I would recommend stopping by our library to pick up a good mystery!
Taylor Evans is an adult services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
