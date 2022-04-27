A celebration of the Indians mascot and unveiling of the official Red Hawks logo is planned at Montrose High School Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sport uniforms and branded objects featuring the soon-to-be retired Indians logos, such as window covers, cafeteria tables and the football field’s totem pole, will be on display in the Lloyd McMillan Gym for an online auction.
In-person and remote attendees will be able to bid on items on a website starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday night through May 2 at 10 a.m. according to the site.
Proceeds will fund new merchandise featuring the new Red Hawks logo — T-shirts, water bottles and lanyards, for example — that will be distributed free-of-charge to students, MCSD Spokesperson Matt Jenkins said Tuesday.
A food truck from Double Barrel Tacos will be set up in the football parking lot.
The Board of Education approved $200,000 for replacing the MHS mascot at the March board meeting, which will come from a pot of money diverted from the general fund in February.
The cost of replacing the mascot will likely double because of a discussion at the April 15 meeting of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, the organization implementing and overseeing the law banning Native American mascots in Colorado.
Ute Mountain Ute Chairman Manuel Heart told Superintendent Carrie Stephenson that the high school’s signature M-feather logo has indigenous connotations and will need to be removed.
The M-feather logo is ubiquitous around the halls of the high school and on sport uniforms.
Montrose County School District began the process of changing the Indians mascot at MHS and the Braves mascot at Centennial Middle School last summer. Two committees of teachers, alumni and community members were formed to brainstorm and select new mascots — Red Hawks for MHS and Bears for Centennial.
The school district will also likely need to change the Thunderbird mascot at Johnson Elementary School.
The need to change the Thunderbird mascot came as a surprise to school district officials last fall, who have made repeated requests for clarification and justification since the CCIA first notified MCSD in October.
MCSD presented to the CCIA in January about the Thunderbird, arguing that the school should be able to keep the mascot because of the lack of obvious indigenous connotations and the logo had been amended to a cartoon-like figure.
An exchange between Heart and Stephenson at the April 15 CCIA meeting indicated that MCSD will likely also need to change the Thunderbird mascot, but the extent is unclear.
Heart asserted that it would not be appropriate for the school district to keep the Thunderbird moniker despite the recent changes to a more cartoon-esque logo because of the significance of Thunderbirds to some tribes in the Pacific Northwest, but said that he would consider approving a change of the name to “Thunderhawks.”
Mascots were discussed at the school board meeting on Tuesday night, which took place after the print deadline.
A celebration of the Indians mascot and unveiling of the official Red Hawks logo is planned at Montrose High School Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.